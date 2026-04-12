Summer Arts Program- Musical Theater- June 15- 26 ( Grades 3+ )

In memory of Michael A. Minton, and his love for music and theatre! Thank you to the many donors who made this scholarship possible!





Ticket prices are based on the honor system. If your family can purchase full-price tickets, please do so. This helps us secure funding to run camps, pay teachers a fair wage, and provide all necessary materials. If you need financial assistance, please select a Scholarship ticket. We are happy to have your camper, regardless of ability to pay!