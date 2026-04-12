Perry County Cultural Arts Center

Hosted by

Perry County Cultural Arts Center

About this event

Summer Arts Program- Musical Theater- June 15- 26 ( Grades 3+ )

447 S Main St

New Lexington, OH 43764, USA

Musical Theatre
$50

Ticket prices are based on the honor system. If your family can purchase full-price tickets, please do so. This helps us secure funding to run camps, pay teachers a fair wage, and provide all necessary materials. If you need financial assistance, please select a Scholarship ticket.

Michael A. Minton Scholarship Fund
Free

In memory of Michael A. Minton, and his love for music and theatre! Thank you to the many donors who made this scholarship possible!


Ticket prices are based on the honor system. If your family can purchase full-price tickets, please do so. This helps us secure funding to run camps, pay teachers a fair wage, and provide all necessary materials. If you need financial assistance, please select a Scholarship ticket. We are happy to have your camper, regardless of ability to pay!

Chuck Diezman Scholarship Fund
Free

In memory of NLHS teacher, Chuck Diezman, and his love for musical theatre! Our hometown renaissance man! Thank you to the many donors who made this scholarship possible!


Ticket prices are based on the honor system. If your family can purchase full-price tickets, please do so. This helps us secure funding to run camps, pay teachers a fair wage, and provide all necessary materials. If you need financial assistance, please select a Scholarship ticket. We are happy to have your camper, regardless of ability to pay!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!