Summer Arts Program- Painting- June 15- 19 ( Grades 7 - 9 )

About this event
10 left!
June 15- 22
10am-1pm
Lunch Included
10 left!
In memory of Michael A. Minton and his love for the arts! Thank you to the donors who made this scholarship possible.
Ticket prices are based on the honor system. If your family can purchase full-price tickets, please do so. This helps us secure funding to run camps, pay teachers a fair wage, and provide all necessary materials. If you need financial assistance, please select a Scholarship ticket.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!