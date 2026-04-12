Perry County Cultural Arts Center

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Perry County Cultural Arts Center

About this event

Summer Arts Program- Painting- June 15- 19 ( Grades 7 - 9 )

447 S Main St

New Lexington, OH 43764, USA

Painting
$25

10 left!

June 15- 22

10am-1pm

Lunch Included

Michael A. Minton Scholarship
Free

10 left!

In memory of Michael A. Minton and his love for the arts! Thank you to the donors who made this scholarship possible.


Ticket prices are based on the honor system. If your family can purchase full-price tickets, please do so. This helps us secure funding to run camps, pay teachers a fair wage, and provide all necessary materials. If you need financial assistance, please select a Scholarship ticket.

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