TCH Summer Camp 2025 *Specialty Camp Fees

Extended Day add on
$50
Camp is from 9am to 4pm Extended care is from 7:30am to 5:30pm The cost of extended care is $50 per child per week
DnD July 21 through July 25
$300
DnD July 28th through August 1st
$300

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!