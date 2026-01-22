Offered by

Gotta Go Gaming Hub Inc

About the memberships

Summer Camp Sponsorship

Camp Sponsor
$5,000

No expiration

Make a bold, visible impact across our entire summer program.

Includes:

  • Dedicated banner signage at camp events
  • Logo placement on all summer camp t-shirts and take-home materials
  • Featured highlights in our newsletter and social media
  • Verbal recognition during weekly camper showcases
  • Includes all Platinum Sponsor benefits

This level positions your organization as a lead champion for youth opportunity and innovation.

Platinum Sponsor
$2,500

No expiration

Put your brand front and center while directly supporting youth learning.

Includes:

  • All Gold Sponsor benefits
  • Program naming rights for one month
    (example: “XYZ STEAM Challenge Week”)
  • Premium sponsor spotlight across promotional campaigns
    (email, social media, press)

Perfect for partners seeking high-visibility alignment with STEAM education and workforce readiness.

Sponsor-a-Camper (Full Summer)
$2,400

No expiration

Change a child’s summer—and future.

Includes:

  • A featured impact story in our newsletter
  • A personalized video message from campers and staff
  • An honorary certificate recognizing your commitment to educational equity

Your sponsorship covers one camper’s full summer experience, opening doors to learning, mentorship, and confidence-building opportunities

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

No expiration

Support learning while showcasing your commitment to community growth.

Includes:

  • All Silver Sponsor benefits
  • Custom-branded materials
    (take-home kits, banners, or giveaways)
  • Premium brand visibility across programs

A strong option for organizations seeking meaningful impact with professional recognition.

Silver Sponsor
$500

No expiration

Help elevate the camp experience for all participants.

Includes:

  • All Bronze Sponsor benefits
  • Logo placement on student projects and event materials
  • Enhanced visibility throughout the program experience

A powerful way to support hands-on learning while being recognized as a community partner.

Bronze Sponsor
$250

No expiration

Show your support for youth innovation and access.

Includes:

  • Recognition on our official website
  • Name featured on event signage
  • Acknowledgement as a community supporter

Ideal for small businesses and individuals looking to give back locally.

Sponsor-a-Camper (One Week)
$350

No expiration

Make a direct, personal impact.

Includes:

  • A personal thank-you note from a camper
  • Recognition on our website’s Wall of Gratitude
  • Social media shout-out celebrating your generosity

Your sponsorship provides one camper with a full week of STEAM learning and enrichment.

Booster
$50

No expiration

Every contribution matters.

Includes:

  • Name listed on our website and donor board
  • A custom digital thank-you badge to share on social media
  • Early access to event invites and merchandise drops

A great entry point for families, friends, and community supporters

Add a donation for Gotta Go Gaming Hub Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!