Summer Camps 2026

What to Expect: Get ready for hands-on animal adventures! Campers will come face-to-face with live critters and creepy-crawly bugs, discovering what makes each one unique. They’ll unleash their creativity by building cozy critter houses and crafting clay animal prints to take home turning curiosity into unforgettable, wild fun.
What to Expect: Step into a world of wild experiments and jaw-dropping discoveries! Campers will dive into the thrilling realm of mad science alongside the “Mad Scientist,” where curiosity ignites creativity and science comes to life through exciting demonstrations, hands-on experiments, and plenty of “wow” moments. Be prepared for bubbling reactions, surprising results, and nonstop scientific fun!
What to Expect: Put your imagination and problem-solving skills to the test in Engineering Camp! Campers will race balloon-powered cars, design and build boats, and experiment with egg parachutes to see whose creation can stick the landing. Along the way, creativity shines through hands-on crafts like paper cars, colorful string art, and even building their own robot. It’s fast-paced, hands-on, and packed with inventive challenges that turn young thinkers into bold engineers.
What to Expect: Dive into adventure at Creek Camp! Campers will splash into hands-on creek exploration, discovering what lives beneath the water and along the banks. Curiosity flows as they investigate the creek up close and bring their discoveries to life by creating clay crayfish crafts. It’s a muddy, splashy, nature-filled experience that turns the creek into the ultimate outdoor classroom.
What to Expect: Buzz into action at Pollinator Palooza Camp! Campers will explore a thriving milkweed patch, catch and observe beetles and other fascinating insects, and learn why pollinators are so important to our world, all before safely releasing them back into nature. Creativity takes root as campers paint their own flower pot and head home with soil and milkweed seeds to grow a pollinator-friendly habitat of their own. It’s a colorful, hands-on celebration of bugs, blooms, and backyard conservation!
What to Expect: Get ready to compete, cheer, and celebrate at Olympics Camp! Campers will jump into high-energy challenges like water balloon tosses, sack races, obstacle courses, and fast-paced relay races that keep the excitement going all day long. Teamwork, sportsmanship, and friendly competition take center stage, all leading up to a fun-filled awards ceremony where every athlete gets their moment to shine. It’s an action-packed camp full of laughs, movement, and unforgettable victories!
