Summer Camps 2026

What to Expect: Get ready to compete, cheer, and celebrate at Olympics Camp! Campers will jump into high-energy challenges like water balloon tosses, sack races, obstacle courses, and fast-paced relay races that keep the excitement going all day long. Teamwork, sportsmanship, and friendly competition take center stage, all leading up to a fun-filled awards ceremony where every athlete gets their moment to shine. It’s an action-packed camp full of laughs, movement, and unforgettable victories!