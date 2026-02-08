Summer Camps 2026

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Morning care for any camp as early as 7:00am to 9:00am. Week 1 only (June 1st-5th)
Afternoon from 3:00pm to 5:00pm- Week 1 only (June 1st-5th)
M-F 8:30AM TO 3:00PM—*Age Group: Incoming 3rd through 5th Graders
This Christian Summer Camp is a high-energy, recreational program designed for kids to have fun while building friendships. Through games, sports, water activities, and team challenges, kids will learn the importance of cooperation, kindness, and faith in everyday life. Each day is filled with joy, movement, and positive encouragement * Before & After Care available (additional fee)
M-F 9:00AM TO 12:00PM—*Age Group: Incoming 5th through 7th Graders
In this Lego Robotics Summer Camp, students will build and program robots using LEGO® SPIKE™ Prime kits to learn basic engineering and coding. Participants will enjoy using their creativity to design unique attachments and robot builds and find innovative solutions to daily challenges. This hands-on experience will help kids develop problem-solving skills and resilience as they test designs and work together on both individual and team-based missions. It’s a fun and engaging way to build STEM skills and great for anyone who enjoys working with Lego! * Before Care available (additional fee)
M-F 9:00AM TO 12:00PM—*Age Group: Incoming 3rd through 6th Graders
Our chefs-in-training will travel the world through flavor! Each day, campers will explore a different part of the world through food, guided by our tour guide and instructor, Chef Karen. They’ll practice knife safety, proper seasoning, make fresh pasta, and create a few sweet treats along the way.
By the end of the week, campers will gain foundational cooking skills and, more importantly, learn that cooking is meant to be fun and a joyful way to bring people together. * Before Care available (additional fee)
M-F 9:00AM TO 12:00PM—*Age Group: Incoming 3rd through 9th Graders
Join us this summer for two extraordinary weeks as we create and perform a special presentation of the iconic Wizard of Oz, starring our talented students! With lessons in singing and acting and stage design (oh my!), your child is sure to have a summer experience to remember, concluding with the musical theater production of Wizard of Oz on June 12. * Before Care available (additional fee)
Morning care for any camp as early as 7:00am to 9:00am. Week 2 only (June 8th-12th)
Afternoon from 3:00pm to 5:00pm- Week 2 only (June 8th-12th)
M-F 8:00AM TO 3:00PM—*Age Group: Incoming 1st through 5th Graders
Shipwreck! After a legendary storm leaves our crew stranded, campers become castaways on a mysterious island—decoding maps, solving puzzles, surviving challenges, and racing to uncover long-lost treasure. We will bring learning and adventure together with Bible stories, worship, crafts, reading, writing, games, math, dance, sports clinics, music, and hands-on science experiments! Will your camper rise as a fearless explorer, clever navigator, or legendary captain? Grab your compass—the treasure awaits! * Before & After Care available (additional fee)
M-F 9:00AM TO 12:00PM—*Age Group: Incoming 2nd through 5th Graders
This weeklong camp helps students stay on top of academics with daily homework packet support, followed by a snack break(snacks included) and fun activities like painting, games, and water play. A perfect balance of learning and summer fun! * Before Care available (additional fee)
M-F 9:00AM TO 12:00PM—*Age Group: Incoming PK3, PK4 & K5
Calling All Princesses! Join us for a magical week of all things princess! Campers will learn royal etiquette, enjoy delightful tea parties, watch favorite princess movies, create fun crafts, and celebrate kindness and confidence. (Girl camp only)
Morning care for any camp as early as 7:00am to 9:00am- Week 4 only (June 22nd-26th)
Afternoon from 3:00pm to 5:00pm- Week 4 only (June 22nd-26th)
M-F 8:30AM TO 3:00PM—*Age Group: Incoming K5 through 2nd Graders
This Christian Summer Camp is a high-energy, recreational program designed for kids to have fun while building friendships. Through games, sports, water activities, and team challenges, kids will learn the importance of cooperation, kindness, and faith in everyday life. Each day is filled with joy, movement, and positive encouragement * Before & After Care available (additional fee)
M-F 1:00PM TO 4:00PM—*Age Group: Incoming 3rd through 6th Graders
Our chefs-in-training will travel the world through flavor! Each day, campers will explore a different part of the world through food, guided by our tour guide and instructor, Chef Karen. They’ll practice knife safety, proper seasoning, make fresh pasta, and create a few sweet treats along the way.
By the end of the week, campers will gain foundational cooking skills and, more importantly, learn that cooking is meant to be fun and a joyful way to bring people together.
M-F 9:00AM TO 12:00PM—*Age Group: Incoming 2nd through 5th Graders
This weeklong camp helps students stay on top of academics with daily homework packet support, followed by a snack break(snacks included) and fun activities like painting, games, and water play. A perfect balance of learning and summer fun!
M-F 9:00AM TO 12:00PM—*Age Group: Incoming 1st Graders
Our Getting Ready for First Grade Summer Camp is a fun, supportive program designed to help children build confidence and skills before the new school year begins. Led by two experienced first grade teachers, students will strengthen early reading, math, and classroom routines through hands-on activities and games. Camp runs from 9:00–12:00 each day, making it the perfect morning learning experience with plenty of time for play and rest.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!