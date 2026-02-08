Summer Camps 2026

M-F 9:00AM TO 12:00PM—*Age Group: Incoming 3rd through 6th Graders

Our chefs-in-training will travel the world through flavor! Each day, campers will explore a different part of the world through food, guided by our tour guide and instructor, Chef Karen. They’ll practice knife safety, proper seasoning, make fresh pasta, and create a few sweet treats along the way.

By the end of the week, campers will gain foundational cooking skills and, more importantly, learn that cooking is meant to be fun and a joyful way to bring people together. * Before Care available (additional fee)