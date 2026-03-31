Summer Camps 2026

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About this event
One camper's registration for STEM on the Frontier. Camper must be entering First Grade.
Camper brings lunch, and the Bosque Museum provides a snack.
Registrant must be a member of the Bosque Museum or purchase a Museum membership at the time of purchase.
One camper's registration for STEM on the Frontier. Camper must be entering First Grade.
Camper brings lunch, and the Bosque Museum provides a snack.
One camper's registration for Sampler Camp must be entering First Grade.
Camper brings lunch, and the Bosque Museum provides a snack.
Registrant must be a member of the Bosque Museum or purchase a Museum membership at the time of purchase.
One camper's registration for STEM on the Frontier. Camper must be entering First Grade.
Camper brings lunch, and the Bosque Museum provides a snack.
One year membership to the Bosque Museum for one household.
Benefits include:
Unlimited complementary museum admission
Discounts on museum classes, camps, and workshops
Museum reciprocity through the Time Travelers program
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