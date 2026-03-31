Bosque Museum

Hosted by

Bosque Museum

About this event

Summer Camps 2026

301 S Avenue Q

Clifton, TX 76634, USA

STEM on the Frontier; July 7-10
$100

One camper's registration for STEM on the Frontier. Camper must be entering First Grade.

Camper brings lunch, and the Bosque Museum provides a snack.

Member STEM on the Frontier; July 7-10
$90

Registrant must be a member of the Bosque Museum or purchase a Museum membership at the time of purchase.


One camper's registration for STEM on the Frontier. Camper must be entering First Grade.

Camper brings lunch, and the Bosque Museum provides a snack.

Sampler Camp; July 28 - 31
$100

One camper's registration for Sampler Camp must be entering First Grade.

Camper brings lunch, and the Bosque Museum provides a snack.

Member Sampler Camp; July 28 - 31
$90

Registrant must be a member of the Bosque Museum or purchase a Museum membership at the time of purchase.


One camper's registration for STEM on the Frontier. Camper must be entering First Grade.

Camper brings lunch, and the Bosque Museum provides a snack.

Museum Membership
$60

One year membership to the Bosque Museum for one household.

Benefits include:

Unlimited complementary museum admission

Discounts on museum classes, camps, and workshops

Museum reciprocity through the Time Travelers program

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!