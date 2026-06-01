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Lakewood Elementary School Pto

About this event

Summer Celebration 2026

344 Gralake Ave

Ann Arbor, MI 48103, USA

Food/Fun Tickets - Single
$1

Tickets can be used to purchase food and drinks, participate in the Musical Cakes, Guess the Candy Jar, and get your Face Painted!

Food/Fun Tickets - Pack of 20
$15

Tickets can be used to purchase food and drinks, participate in the Musical Cakes, Guess the Candy Jar, and get your Face Painted!

Raffle Tickets - Single
$2

These tickets are for the sole use of entering to win a game basket.

REMEMBER TO KEEP YOUR DUPLICATE TICKET STUB. You, or someone on your behalf with your ticket stub, must be present at the raffle announcement to claim a winning prize. The Raffle drawings will begin at 7:45 pm.

Raffle Tickets - Pack of 7
$12

Pack of 7 Tickets at a 14% discount. These tickets are for the sole use of entering to win a game basket.

REMEMBER TO KEEP YOUR DUPLICATE TICKET STUB. You, or someone on your behalf with your ticket stub, must be present at the raffle announcement to claim a winning prize. The Raffle drawings will begin at 7:45 pm.

Raffle Tickets - Pack of 14
$21

Pack of 14 Tickets at a 25% discount. These tickets are for the sole use of entering to win a game basket.

REMEMBER TO KEEP YOUR DUPLICATE TICKET STUB. You, or someone on your behalf with your ticket stub, must be present at the raffle announcement to claim a winning prize. The Raffle drawings will begin at 7:45 pm.

Add a donation for Lakewood Elementary School Pto

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