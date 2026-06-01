Summer Celebration 2026

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About this event
Tickets can be used to purchase food and drinks, participate in the Musical Cakes, Guess the Candy Jar, and get your Face Painted!
Tickets can be used to purchase food and drinks, participate in the Musical Cakes, Guess the Candy Jar, and get your Face Painted!
These tickets are for the sole use of entering to win a game basket.
REMEMBER TO KEEP YOUR DUPLICATE TICKET STUB. You, or someone on your behalf with your ticket stub, must be present at the raffle announcement to claim a winning prize. The Raffle drawings will begin at 7:45 pm.
Pack of 7 Tickets at a 14% discount. These tickets are for the sole use of entering to win a game basket.
REMEMBER TO KEEP YOUR DUPLICATE TICKET STUB. You, or someone on your behalf with your ticket stub, must be present at the raffle announcement to claim a winning prize. The Raffle drawings will begin at 7:45 pm.
Pack of 14 Tickets at a 25% discount. These tickets are for the sole use of entering to win a game basket.
REMEMBER TO KEEP YOUR DUPLICATE TICKET STUB. You, or someone on your behalf with your ticket stub, must be present at the raffle announcement to claim a winning prize. The Raffle drawings will begin at 7:45 pm.
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