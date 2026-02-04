Summer Classes

Offered by
Sunday, May 31 - Thursday June 4 (5 evenings)
6:15 - 8:30 pm
Instructor: Dr. Beth Cantrell
Designed for adult cello students with at least 2 years of experience. Participants will have opportunities to play for each other, be coached in a masterclass, and work on technique as a group. Each evening will finish with cello ensembles.
*includes $5 registration fee
T-W-Th (June 2-3-4: 3 days)
9:00 - 11:00 am
Instructor: Laura Allen
Rising Grades 1 - 4
Maximum 10 students
Dive into creativity with an Under-the-Sea theme to this mixed media art workshop. Students will explore ocean colors, textures, and sea life while experimenting with fun, hands-on art techniques in a supportive environment. The workshop encourages imagination and self-expression as well as teaches principles and elements of art.
*includes $15 materials & $5 registration fee
T-W-Th (June 2-3-4: 3 days)
9:00 - 11:00 am
Instructors: Sharon D. Tolczyk (Art & Creative Movement) & Boomie Pedersen (Theater)
Ages: Students must have turned age 4 by October 1, 2025, through rising Grade 2
Maximum 9 students
ZINNIAS is a summer workshop created especially for pre-school/rising K/1 students. The
workshop will focus on the theme of Zinnia flowers. Students will participate in class sessions of
enjoyable and age-appropriate creative movement and theater games, and create a Zinnia flower to use in a short studio presentation for parents at 11:00 am on Friday, and to take home.
*includes $5 registration fee
T-W-Th (June 9-10-11: 3 days)
9:00 - 11:00 am
Instructor: Laura Allen
Rising Grades 5 - 8
Maximum 10 students
This hands-on art workshop invites students to explore their creativity in a fun, supportive environment.
Students will experiment with a variety of art materials and techniques, including drawing, painting, mixed media, and sculpture. Through guided activities and open-ended challenges, participants will learn
basic art skills, develop their personal style, and build confidence in creative expression. The workshop encourages imagination and problem-solving, making it a welcoming space for students of all experience levels.
*includes $15 materials & $5 registration fee
Monday, June 8 - Friday, June 12
9:00 am - 3:30 pm
Studio performance on Friday at 3:30 pm
Instructor: Sharon D. Tolczyk
For CA current Ballet IV/V/Intermediate I; outside students with instructor’s permission. (Please email [email protected] for more info/to arrange for a placement class)
Maximum 12 students
This new workshop will offer an immersive creative experience focused on Ballet and Art, for students with ballet training (Crozet Arts current Ballet IV/V/Intermediate I, and outside students ~5th -7th grades with adequate previous ballet training; please email [email protected] to arrange
placement). Each workshop day will begin with a ballet warm-up (including some introductory work in Modern Dance/Character). The remainder of the day will be spent on creating and developing a
student-choreographed ballet, setting choreography, and making props/headpieces/costume
decorations/backdrops/etc for the ballet. Selections from Crozet Arts’ costumes will be available for the students to use; the art/props/costume pieces created by each student will be taken home at the end of the workshop.
This workshop aims to give students the opportunity to choreograph on themselves/in small groups, and to learn about what goes into creating a ballet. The instructor will offer enough structure to guide the creative process, while nurturing the camaraderie inherent in -and necessary for- working together in
an engaging and enjoyable pursuit. Lunch & breaks outside under the trees (weather permitting). The week will conclude with a studio performance on Friday at 3:30 for friends and family.
*includes $20 art supplies & $5 registration fee
T-W-Th (June 16-17-18: 3 days)
9:00 am - Noon
Instructors: Boomie Pedersen (Theater) & Sharon D. Tolczyk (Art & Creative Movement)
Rising K - Grade 5
Maximum 12 students
The Art & Theater Workshop engages children in creative experiences in art, theater games, and creative movement. Art & Theater every day; snack with a story in between classes. Art projects will differ; children may enroll in either or both workshops.
*includes $5 registration fee
T-W-Th (June 16-17-18: 3 days)
Noon - 1:00 pm
Students enrolled in the morning Art & Theater Workshop/Art Workshop #2, may bring a lunch and stay an hour after the morning workshop, in between the two workshops, or come an hour early for the afternoon workshop.
T-W-Th (June 16-17-18: 3 days)
1:00 - 3:00 pm
Instructor: Laura Allen
Rising Grades 1 - 4
Maximum 10 students
This art workshop introduces elementary-aged kids to Famous Artists through fun, hands-on projects inspired by their styles and techniques. Students will explore a variety of materials while learning about artists in an engaging, age-appropriate way. The class encourages creativity and self-expression as children create their own masterpieces influenced by art history.
*includes $15 materials & $5 registration fee
Monday, June 22 - Friday, June 26)
9:00 - 3:30; studio performance on Friday at 3:30 pm
Instructors: Boomie Pedersen & Sharon D. Tolczyk
Rising Grades 1 - 7
Twinkle Project 2.0 is an interdisciplinary workshop that creates a short original production with choreography/vignettes centered around a focus/theme, tailored to the workshop participants. Students will learn verse and movement/choreography in small groups or as an ensemble, and create art, props, and costume pieces to use in the performance and take home! Lunch & breaks outside under the
trees (weather permitting). For students with or without previous ballet training, with an interest in
ballet/movement/theater/art. Students will be grouped according to experience level/ages.
Twinkle Project 2.0 builds on the model of Crozet Arts’ beloved summer workshop The Twinkle Project, originally funded in 2011 by - & continually supported by - The Bama Works Fund of the Dave Matthews Band.
*includes $20 art supplies & $5 registration fee
Monday, June 29 - Friday, July 3
9:30 am - 3:30 pm
Studio performance on Friday at TBA
Instructor: Sharon D. Tolczyk
For CA Intermediate & Advanced Ballet students and outside students with instructor’s
permission (please email [email protected] to arrange for placement class).
This workshop is for Intermediate & Advanced Ballet students with solid (and current) Ballet training. The workshop will include a daily pre-barre/floor barre warm-up followed by a Ballet technique class with a varying focus each day, and a daily pointe class (to be taken in ballet shoes for those not yet on
pointe). Additional classes will include Variations/Repertoire/Modern/student Choreography/costume
design/other based on student interest. A studio presentation of the week’s work will be given at the end of the week for families/friends.
Students not currently enrolled at Crozet Arts, please email Sharon Tolczyk ([email protected]) to arrange a placement class.
*includes $5 registration fee
Tuesday, July 7 - Friday, July 10 (4 days)
1:00 - 4:00 pm
Instructors:
Boomie Pedersen (Theater) & Sharon D. Tolczyk (Art & Creative Movement);
Music TBA
Rising K - Grade 5 (students will work in one or two groups)
Maximum 12 - 16 students (working in one or two groups)
Our Arts Sampler is a fun and enriching workshop that offers children a chance to explore and experience Art, Theater Games, Creative Movement, and Music, emphasizing engagement, creative process, and enjoyment. Children may work in age-differentiated groups or together. The schedule includes Art &
Theater every day, supplemented by Creative Movement or Music. Breaks for snack and stories will be outside under the trees (weather permitting). The workshop is designed so that children who have participated in previous summers may participate again with new projects & experiences.
*includes $5 registration fee
Monday, August 3 - Thursday, August 6 (4 evenings)
6:15 - 8:00 pm
Instructor: Dr. Beth Cantrell
Rising Grades 6 - 9
For students who have played for a minimum of one year. Get back into shape for the school year with scales, technique sessions,
and cello ensembles.
*includes $5 registration fee
