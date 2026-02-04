Summer Classes

Monday, June 8 - Friday, June 12

9:00 am - 3:30 pm

Studio performance on Friday at 3:30 pm





Instructor: Sharon D. Tolczyk

For CA current Ballet IV/V/Intermediate I; outside students with instructor’s permission. (Please email [email protected] for more info/to arrange for a placement class)

Maximum 12 students





This new workshop will offer an immersive creative experience focused on Ballet and Art, for students with ballet training (Crozet Arts current Ballet IV/V/Intermediate I, and outside students ~5th -7th grades with adequate previous ballet training; please email [email protected] to arrange

placement). Each workshop day will begin with a ballet warm-up (including some introductory work in Modern Dance/Character). The remainder of the day will be spent on creating and developing a

student-choreographed ballet, setting choreography, and making props/headpieces/costume

decorations/backdrops/etc for the ballet. Selections from Crozet Arts’ costumes will be available for the students to use; the art/props/costume pieces created by each student will be taken home at the end of the workshop.

This workshop aims to give students the opportunity to choreograph on themselves/in small groups, and to learn about what goes into creating a ballet. The instructor will offer enough structure to guide the creative process, while nurturing the camaraderie inherent in -and necessary for- working together in

an engaging and enjoyable pursuit. Lunch & breaks outside under the trees (weather permitting). The week will conclude with a studio performance on Friday at 3:30 for friends and family.





*includes $20 art supplies & $5 registration fee