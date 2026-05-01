Summer Classes

About this event
Lincoln Center’s curriculum, Arts Unlimited, is an early childhood educational program to help children build skills and confidence needed for later success! Along with daily arts programming, kids will enjoy snack and craft time related to each lesson.
Lincoln Center’s curriculum, Arts Unlimited, is an early childhood educational program to help children build skills and confidence needed for later success! Along with daily arts programming, kids will enjoy snack and craft time related to each lesson.
Weeks of June 1, June 8, June 15, and June 22. Once a week on Thursday from 7:30 - 8:30
June 15, 17, 22, & 21
July 21, 23, 27, & 29
One hour each session to learn the fundamentals of ballet
$
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