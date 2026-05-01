Chance To Dance Foundation

Hosted by

Chance To Dance Foundation

About this event

Summer Classes

417 N Main St

Findlay, OH 45840, USA

Kids Camp! June 22 - 26 item
Kids Camp! June 22 - 26
$200

Lincoln Center’s curriculum, Arts Unlimited, is an early childhood educational program to help children build skills and confidence needed for later success! Along with daily arts programming, kids will enjoy snack and craft time related to each lesson.

Kids Camp! July 27 - 31 item
Kids Camp! July 27 - 31
$200

Lincoln Center’s curriculum, Arts Unlimited, is an early childhood educational program to help children build skills and confidence needed for later success! Along with daily arts programming, kids will enjoy snack and craft time related to each lesson.

Adult Ballet and Fitness with Judy Reading item
Adult Ballet and Fitness with Judy Reading
$100

Weeks of June 1, June 8, June 15, and June 22. Once a week on Thursday from 7:30 - 8:30

Beginning Ballet with Peyton item
Beginning Ballet with Peyton
$120

June 15, 17, 22, & 21

July 21, 23, 27, & 29

One hour each session to learn the fundamentals of ballet

Add a donation for Chance To Dance Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!