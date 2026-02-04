Summer Workshops

Monday, June 8 - Friday, June 12

9:00 am - 3:30 pm

Studio performance on Friday at 3:30 pm





Instructor: Sharon D. Tolczyk

For CA current Ballet IV/V/Intermediate I; outside students with instructor’s permission. (Please email [email protected] for more info/to arrange for a placement class)

Maximum 12 students

Students enrolling in two full-day workshops (9:00 - 3:30) may discount tuition for both workshops to the sibling discount rate.





This new workshop will offer an immersive creative experience focused on Ballet and Art, for students with ballet training (Crozet Arts current Ballet IV/V/Intermediate I, and outside students ~5th -7th grades with adequate previous ballet training; please email [email protected] to arrange

placement). Each workshop day will begin with a ballet warm-up (including some introductory work in Modern Dance/Character). The remainder of the day will be spent on creating and developing a student choreographed ballet, setting choreography, and making props/headpieces/costume decorations/backdrops/etc for the ballet. Selections from Crozet Arts’ costumes will be available for the students to use; the art/props/costume pieces created by each student will be taken home at the end of the workshop.





This workshop aims to give students the opportunity to choreograph on themselves/in small groups, and to learn about what goes into creating a ballet. The instructor will offer enough structure to guide the creative process, while nurturing the camaraderie inherent in -and necessary for- working together in an engaging and enjoyable pursuit. Lunch & breaks outside under the trees (weather permitting). The week will conclude with a studio performance on Friday at 3:30 for friends and family.





*includes $20 art supplies & $5 registration fee