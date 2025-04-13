Summer Session 1 (2 DAY) June 2-5, 2025

Summer Session 1 (2 DAY) June 2nd-5th
This week scheduling adjusted due to KHSAA High School State Tournament:
Mon 9-11am (regular time)
Tues and Wed 5-7pm (adjusted times)
Thurs 9-11am (regular time)
$100
*UKAD facility fee is included in clinic rate
