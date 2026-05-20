Unity Of Medina

Hosted by

Unity Of Medina

About this event

Summer Online Concert: Featuring 2026 POSI Award Winner Cerise Patron

655 N Broadway St

Medina, OH 44256, USA

Local In-Person Ticket (Includes Ice Cream!)
Pay what you can

Join us live at Unity of Medina starting at 5:30 PM for a delicious ice cream social before we stream Cerise on the big screen at 6:00 PM Eastern.

Individual Watch-at-Home Ticket
Pay what you can

Can't make it in person or joining us from out of town? Watch the live broadcast comfortably from home on your own device.

Community Watch Hub Ticket (Churches & Groups)
Pay what you can
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

Bring this event to your own spiritual community!


This group license allows your church or community to broadcast the live Zoom feed to your entire congregation. The license includes a digital promotional kit and a live shout-out from Cerise during the show!

Donation
Pay what you can

I cannot make the event but would like to support your community!

Add a donation for Unity Of Medina

$

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