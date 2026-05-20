Summer Online Concert: Featuring 2026 POSI Award Winner Cerise Patron

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About this event
Join us live at Unity of Medina starting at 5:30 PM for a delicious ice cream social before we stream Cerise on the big screen at 6:00 PM Eastern.
Can't make it in person or joining us from out of town? Watch the live broadcast comfortably from home on your own device.
Bring this event to your own spiritual community!
This group license allows your church or community to broadcast the live Zoom feed to your entire congregation. The license includes a digital promotional kit and a live shout-out from Cerise during the show!
I cannot make the event but would like to support your community!
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