Summer Concert Series Sponsorship

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About this event
*Recognition at each concert *Your Banner or Company sign at each concert * Company logo on the postcard *VIP Parking & Tabling at each concert
*Your company banner or sign displayed at one of the July concerts *Recognition as Sponsor * Company Logo on Promo Postcard
* VIP Parking & Tabling at each concert
* Company logo on the promotional postcard (5,000 will be printed and distributed locally) *Tabling at each concert
Your business Brings (Cold) Water for approx. 100 people who will be in attendance during each concert on any of the dates including
July 1, 8, 15, 22 Rain Date: July 29
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