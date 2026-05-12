PJ Station Terryville Chamber of Commerce

Hosted by

PJ Station Terryville Chamber of Commerce

About this event

Summer Concert Series Sponsorship

Port Jefferson Station

NY 11776, USA

Band Sponsor $1,500.00
$1,500

*Recognition at each concert *Your Banner or Company sign at each concert  * Company logo on the postcard *VIP Parking & Tabling at each concert 

Concert Night Sponsor $750
$750

*Your company banner or sign displayed at one of the July concerts  *Recognition as Sponsor * Company Logo on Promo Postcard  

* VIP Parking & Tabling at each concert 


Post Card Sponsor $450
$450

* Company logo on the promotional postcard (5,000 will be printed and distributed locally)  *Tabling at each concert  


Water Sponsor You Supply Water
Free

Your business Brings (Cold) Water for approx. 100 people who will be in attendance  during each concert on any of the dates including  

July 1, 8, 15, 22 Rain Date: July 29


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