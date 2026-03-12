Summer Convention 2026

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About this shop
If you are an Elk Member from any State choose this option.
Price increases to $75 after 4:00pm on May 15th, 2026.
After June 1st, register upon arrival at convention only.
Non Members this is for NON-MEMBER spouses and NON MEMBER guests ONLY. If you are an Elk Member of any state you DO NOT complete this entry.
Polly Garland Luncheon - Cobb Salad, desert etc.
Cod Dinner -
Butter poached Pacific Cod with beurre blanc and basil, Dauphinoise Potatoes.
Red and gold beets with spring greens, goat cheese and blood orange vinaigrette followed by Vanilla sponge cake with salted caramel buttercream and sauce for dessert.
Prosciutto wrapped chicken with sage and gouda cream sauce, wild rice pilaf.
Red and gold beets with spring greens, goat cheese and blood orange vinaigrette followed by Vanilla sponge cake with salted caramel buttercream and sauce for dessert.
Ribeye steak with Chef's choice vegetables and Dauphinoise Potatoes.
Red and gold beets with spring greens, goat cheese and blood orange vinaigrette followed by Vanilla sponge cake with salted caramel buttercream and sauce for dessert.
BBQ dinner - Burgers, hot dogs sides and fixins
Lunch with wine and a service project
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!