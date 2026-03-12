The Washington State Elks Association

Offered by

The Washington State Elks Association

About this shop

Summer Convention 2026

Elk Member Registration item
Elk Member Registration
$65
Available until May 16

If you are an Elk Member from any State choose this option.
Price increases to $75 after 4:00pm on May 15th, 2026.

After June 1st, register upon arrival at convention only.

Non Member Registration item
Non Member Registration
$20
Available until May 16

Non Members this is for NON-MEMBER spouses and NON MEMBER guests ONLY. If you are an Elk Member of any state you DO NOT complete this entry.

Polly Garland Luncheon item
Polly Garland Luncheon
$35
Available until May 16

Polly Garland Luncheon - Cobb Salad, desert etc.

Friday Cod Dinner item
Friday Cod Dinner
$50
Available until May 16

Cod Dinner -

Butter poached Pacific Cod with beurre blanc and basil, Dauphinoise Potatoes.

Red and gold beets with spring greens, goat cheese and blood orange vinaigrette followed by Vanilla sponge cake with salted caramel buttercream and sauce for dessert.

Friday Chicken Dinner item
Friday Chicken Dinner
$60
Available until May 16

Prosciutto wrapped chicken with sage and gouda cream sauce, wild rice pilaf.

Red and gold beets with spring greens, goat cheese and blood orange vinaigrette followed by Vanilla sponge cake with salted caramel buttercream and sauce for dessert.

Friday Ribeye steak item
Friday Ribeye steak
$75
Available until May 16

Ribeye steak with Chef's choice vegetables and Dauphinoise Potatoes.

Red and gold beets with spring greens, goat cheese and blood orange vinaigrette followed by Vanilla sponge cake with salted caramel buttercream and sauce for dessert.

Saturday BBQ dinner item
Saturday BBQ dinner
$47
Available until May 16

BBQ dinner - Burgers, hot dogs sides and fixins

Spouses Lunch item
Spouses Lunch
$25
Available until May 16

Lunch with wine and a service project

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