Crafts Fair Celebration - A Fundraiser

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About this event
Non EBI client ticket price for admission.
Special admission discounted rate for EBI clients and staff members.
Sponsor a ticket purchase for an EBI client or other attendee.
Sponsor a client's vendor fee.
A PATRON WHO MAKES IT ALL POSSIBLE
12 guest tickets. Premiere logo placement on the event
marketing materials. Special, exclusive recognition during
the event. Name recognition on social media.
A KEY CREATIVE FORCE BEHIND THE EVENT
8 guest tickets. Great logo placement on the event
marketing materials. Name recognition on social media.
COMMUNITY-ROOTED SUPPORTERS OF THE ARTS
6 guest tickets. Logo placement on the event marketing
materials. Recognition on social media.
GRASSROOTS BACKERS WHO LOVE THE FAIR SPIRIT
4 guest tickets. Name listing or logo placement on the
event marketing materials. Recognition on social media.
ENTRY-LEVEL PARTNERS CELEBRATING CREATIVITY
2 guest ticket. Recognition on social media
$
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