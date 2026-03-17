Hosted by

East Bay Innovations Inc

About this event

Crafts Fair Celebration - A Fundraiser

3075 Adeline St

Berkeley, CA 94703, USA

General Admission
$50

Non EBI client ticket price for admission.

EBI Client & Staff Admission
Pay what you can

Special admission discounted rate for EBI clients and staff members.

Sponsored Ticket - Pay it Forward
$50

Sponsor a ticket purchase for an EBI client or other attendee.

Vendor
$100

Non-client vendor table sponsorship fee.

Sign up here! https://forms.gle/T3RZPRGFvGcGZEfw9

EBI Client or Staff Vendor
Pay what you can

EBI client vendor table fee. Sign up here: https://forms.gle/T3RZPRGFvGcGZEfw9

Sponsored Vendor - Pay it Forward
$100

Sponsor a client's vendor fee.

Presenting Sponsor: Master Artisan
$10,000

A PATRON WHO MAKES IT ALL POSSIBLE

12 guest tickets. Premiere logo placement on the event

marketing materials. Special, exclusive recognition during

the event. Name recognition on social media.

Sponsor: Studio Collective
$5,000

A KEY CREATIVE FORCE BEHIND THE EVENT

8 guest tickets. Great logo placement on the event

marketing materials. Name recognition on social media.

Sponsor: Craft Guild
$1,000

COMMUNITY-ROOTED SUPPORTERS OF THE ARTS

6 guest tickets. Logo placement on the event marketing

materials. Recognition on social media.

Sponsor: Market Friend
$750

GRASSROOTS BACKERS WHO LOVE THE FAIR SPIRIT

4 guest tickets. Name listing or logo placement on the

event marketing materials. Recognition on social media.

Sponsor: Clay & Canvas
$500

ENTRY-LEVEL PARTNERS CELEBRATING CREATIVITY

2 guest ticket. Recognition on social media

Add a donation for East Bay Innovations Inc

$

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