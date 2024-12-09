Summer Creek HS Online Winter Gift Basket Raffle

Each ticket enters your name into the drawing for one of eight baskets. 1. Movie Basket: popcorn machine, various gift cards, snacks, 2.Santa Basket: measuring cups, baking supplies 3.Whataburger Basket: Cooler, gift cards, board games, smores maker 4.Stanley Cup Self Care Basket: Pink Stanley Cup, sacks, donut slippers, makeup tools 5.BBQ Basket: Old Smokey, grilling goodies, gift card 6.Sports Basket: Astros tee shirt ladies, Texans Shirt, Propane heater, cup, hat and blanket. 7. Reindeer Baking Basket: Baking pans, holiday mixing bowl, cookie cutters, baking towels, cookie sprinkles, seasonings, holiday oils. 8. Orange Blossom Self Care Basket: Purple Stanley Cup, eye mask, candles, body creams,giftcard and lotions,

Each ticket enters your name into the drawing for one of eight baskets. 1. Movie Basket: popcorn machine, various gift cards, snacks, 2.Santa Basket: measuring cups, baking supplies 3.Whataburger Basket: Cooler, gift cards, board games, smores maker 4.Stanley Cup Self Care Basket: Pink Stanley Cup, sacks, donut slippers, makeup tools 5.BBQ Basket: Old Smokey, grilling goodies, gift card 6.Sports Basket: Astros tee shirt ladies, Texans Shirt, Propane heater, cup, hat and blanket. 7. Reindeer Baking Basket: Baking pans, holiday mixing bowl, cookie cutters, baking towels, cookie sprinkles, seasonings, holiday oils. 8. Orange Blossom Self Care Basket: Purple Stanley Cup, eye mask, candles, body creams,giftcard and lotions,

seeMoreDetailsMobile