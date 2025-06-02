Summer Dance & Dine at Patty's Party Pad 2025

FREE Dance & Dine Event ticket July 6th 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Free
Get your ticket to our signature Dance & Dine event! FREE INTRO TO RUEDA DE CASINO LESSON by our one and only Michael Payne starting at 2:00 PM! Then we dance and dine the rest of the evening. Yay! Bring a dish to share- preferably something that represents your heritage. We look forward to dancing with you!
Get your ticket to our signature Dance & Dine event! FREE INTRO TO RUEDA DE CASINO LESSON by our one and only Michael Payne starting at 2:00 PM! Then we dance and dine the rest of the evening. Yay! Bring a dish to share- preferably something that represents your heritage. We look forward to dancing with you!
Add a donation for Treinta y Tres Delaware Rueda Inc.
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