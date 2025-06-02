Summer Dance & Dine at Patty's Party Pad 2025

Get your ticket to our signature Dance & Dine event! FREE INTRO TO RUEDA DE CASINO LESSON by our one and only Michael Payne starting at 2:00 PM! Then we dance and dine the rest of the evening. Yay! Bring a dish to share- preferably something that represents your heritage. We look forward to dancing with you!

Get your ticket to our signature Dance & Dine event! FREE INTRO TO RUEDA DE CASINO LESSON by our one and only Michael Payne starting at 2:00 PM! Then we dance and dine the rest of the evening. Yay! Bring a dish to share- preferably something that represents your heritage. We look forward to dancing with you!

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