SUMMER DAY CAMP June 1-June 26 & July 6- July 31, 2026 M-F, 8-4

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
First - Sibling discount.
Second - Sibling Discount
Third plus - Sibling Discount
This deposit is non-refundable and non-transferable.It will be used to hold your spot in the Summer Program and will be deducted from your overall balance. Deposits are due April 1, 2026. Based on first come.
Camp fees will be due before May 15th.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!