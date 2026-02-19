Hands of Grace Missions Inc.

Hosted by

Hands of Grace Missions Inc.

About this event

SUMMER DAY CAMP June 1-June 26 & July 6- July 31, 2026 M-F, 8-4

310 E 6th St

Metropolis, IL 62960, USA

Camp Fees per week
$80

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

1st- Sibling Discount fees per week
$70

First - Sibling discount.

2nd- Sibling Discount fees per week
$60

Second - Sibling Discount

3rd plus -Sibling Discount fees per week
$50

Third plus - Sibling Discount

Deposit per child
$100

This deposit is non-refundable and non-transferable.It will be used to hold your spot in the Summer Program and will be deducted from your overall balance. Deposits are due April 1, 2026. Based on first come.
Camp fees will be due before May 15th.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!