Summer Day Camp Final Registration

This is your final payment link for Day Camp. Each week is $50 for the first child and $40 for each additional child. If you have paid your full deposit of $100 per child subtract that amount from your remaining weeks due Per child and enter that amount. Junes payments are due no later than May 15th and July is do no later than June 15th .

Your exact weeks will be logged. Changes to dates will not be available after May 15th.