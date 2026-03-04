The R.O.S.E. Foundation

Hosted by

The R.O.S.E. Foundation

About this event

Summer Essence 2026

99 Station Ave

Glenside, PA 19038, USA

General Admission
$160

Grants entry to the event with access to all rooms and the outer golf deck. Dinner will be served and a cash bar is available.

Valet Parking
$15

Valet parking good for one vehicle.

SPONSOR: Friends of The R.O.S.E Foundation
$500

$500 Sponsorship Level. Includes 1 Tickets, complimentary valet parking and open bar for two hours (5PM-7PM).

SPONSOR: Promise Sponsor
$1,000

$1,000 Sponsorship Level. Includes 2 Tickets, complimentary valet parking and open bar for the first two hours (5PM-7PM).

SPONSOR: Pearl Sponsor
$2,500

$2,500 Sponsorship Level. Includes 6 Tickets, complimentary valet parking, and open bar for the first two hours (5PM-7PM).

SPONSOR: Rose Sponsor
$5,000

$5000 Sponsorship Level. Includes 10 Tickets, complimentary valet parking, and open bar for the first two hours (5PM-7PM).

Add a donation for The R.O.S.E. Foundation

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