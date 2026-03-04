Summer Essence 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Grants entry to the event with access to all rooms and the outer golf deck. Dinner will be served and a cash bar is available.
Valet parking good for one vehicle.
$500 Sponsorship Level. Includes 1 Tickets, complimentary valet parking and open bar for two hours (5PM-7PM).
$1,000 Sponsorship Level. Includes 2 Tickets, complimentary valet parking and open bar for the first two hours (5PM-7PM).
$2,500 Sponsorship Level. Includes 6 Tickets, complimentary valet parking, and open bar for the first two hours (5PM-7PM).
$5000 Sponsorship Level. Includes 10 Tickets, complimentary valet parking, and open bar for the first two hours (5PM-7PM).
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!