Summer Essence 2026 Silent Auction





TravelPledge Destinations (New Orleans, LA)

3 Nights / Sleeps up to 2

Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year





Experience the soulful charm of New Orleans with a 3-night getaway for two. Immerse yourself in the city's culinary delights with a walking food tour through the historic French Quarter. From beignets to gumbo, savor the flavors of this vibrant city.



INCLUDES:

- 3 nights in your choice of hotels in New Orleans

- Choose from well-reviewed 3- and 4-star hotels detailed in the link below

- Walking food tour through the French Quarter

- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at hotel's discretion

- Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption



FOOD TOUR: Visit the French Quarter’s most famous restaurants for most delicious local fare, such as gumbo, Creole brisket, and beignets. Tour is approximately 3 hours. Gratuities for guide not included. Alternative non-food tour may be available if traveler prefers not to walk.



Some properties charge a resort fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:



https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T32904