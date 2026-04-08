Summer Essence 2026 Silent Auction

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Starting bid
A captivating portrait that blends softness and strength, this abstract work features a woman partially veiled in a dreamlike cascade of color. Layers of pastel hues and textured brushstrokes evoke mystery, beauty, and resilience—inviting each viewer to interpret her story in their own way.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Destinations: (Las Vegas, NV)
3 Nights / Sleeps up to 2
Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year
Embark on a thrilling Las Vegas escape with a 3-night stay for two at the winner's choice of hotels on the iconic Las Vegas Strip. Immerse yourself in the dazzling lights, world-class entertainment, and vibrant energy.
INCLUDES:
- 3 nights in your choice of hotels in Las Vegas detailed in the link below
- Choose from well-reviewed 4-star hotels, with select 5-star options depending on date
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at the hotel's discretion
- Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption
Most resorts charge an additional fee at check-in (around $40/night), as well as a refundable deposit. View valid hotels, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T32819
Starting bid
TravelPledge Destinations (New Orleans, LA)
3 Nights / Sleeps up to 2
Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year
Experience the soulful charm of New Orleans with a 3-night getaway for two. Immerse yourself in the city's culinary delights with a walking food tour through the historic French Quarter. From beignets to gumbo, savor the flavors of this vibrant city.
INCLUDES:
- 3 nights in your choice of hotels in New Orleans
- Choose from well-reviewed 3- and 4-star hotels detailed in the link below
- Walking food tour through the French Quarter
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at hotel's discretion
- Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption
FOOD TOUR: Visit the French Quarter’s most famous restaurants for most delicious local fare, such as gumbo, Creole brisket, and beignets. Tour is approximately 3 hours. Gratuities for guide not included. Alternative non-food tour may be available if traveler prefers not to walk.
Some properties charge a resort fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T32904
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