Fish Fry Fundraiser Tickets

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About this event
Simonton Tx
Free entry for ages 5 and under. Each ticket gets you a raffle ticket at event. Get your free tickets at the raffle table on the day of the event.
Proceeds go to the Women's Freedom Alliance to support their mission.
Includes ticket and food plate. Present your receipt at the food table on the day of event.
Includes one raffle ticket, one food plate, and one entry into the Fishing Tournament
$
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