Women's Freedom Alliance

Hosted by

Women's Freedom Alliance

About this event

Fish Fry Fundraiser Tickets

Freedom Ranch

Simonton Tx

Entry Ticket
$10

Free entry for ages 5 and under. Each ticket gets you a raffle ticket at event. Get your free tickets at the raffle table on the day of the event.
Proceeds go to the Women's Freedom Alliance to support their mission.

Ticket + Food Plate
$20

Includes ticket and food plate. Present your receipt at the food table on the day of event.

Ticket, Food Plate & Fishing Tournament Entry
$30

Includes one raffle ticket, one food plate, and one entry into the Fishing Tournament

Add a donation for Women's Freedom Alliance

$

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