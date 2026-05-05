Summer Excellence Program

Weekly Summer Camp Experience

Join us for an exciting, faith-filled summer where each week is packed with fun, learning, and unforgettable memories! Campers will enjoy engaging activities, creative projects, and meaningful connections in a safe and nurturing environment.



Lunch and snacks are provided daily, and each child will receive a special summer swag bag to kick off the experience. Select weeks may include exciting field trips for a minimal additional fee.

Give your child a summer of growth, friendship, and fun—they won’t want to miss it!