Summer Excellence Program

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Weekly Summer Camp Experience
Join us for an exciting, faith-filled summer where each week is packed with fun, learning, and unforgettable memories! Campers will enjoy engaging activities, creative projects, and meaningful connections in a safe and nurturing environment.
Lunch and snacks are provided daily, and each child will receive a special summer swag bag to kick off the experience. Select weeks may include exciting field trips for a minimal additional fee.
Give your child a summer of growth, friendship, and fun—they won’t want to miss it!
We’re proud to support families by offering a multi-sibling discount for our summer camp program. Families enrolling more than one child will receive a discounted rate for each additional sibling. This makes it easier for brothers and sisters to experience a fun, faith-filled summer together while creating lasting memories.
Discounts are applied per additional child enrolled.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!