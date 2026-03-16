Summer Farm Camp Sponsorship

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About this event
Provides one child with a full week of Summer Farm Camp. Sponsors will be recognized in Horses4Heroes’ community communications. (We offer discount rates to Foster Kids in care, children whose parents are Military, Veterans and First Responders)
Provide 300 items to be included in our popular camp goodie bag. You are not limited to one item. We look for Bag Swag, coupons, free samples, promotional materials, etc. We will need 300 of each item for inclusion.
Provides five scholarships per week for children whose parents are deployed, disabled, injured, or fallen. Sponsors may include coupons or promotional items in camper goodie bags. There are nine weeks of camp (45 total scholarships.)
Your support will help us provide lunch to all campers one day each week (pizza, sandwiches, chicken fingers). If you own a food truck, restaurant or franchise and want to donate lunch one week (or more), please email [email protected]
Sponsor 8 campers and support camp supplies, horse care, and program activities.
Benefits include:
• Opportunity to place promotional materials, coupons, or small giveaways in camper goodie bags
• Recognition through Horses4Heroes’ community outreach
Sponsor 12 campers and provide camp program supplies.
Benefits include:
• Prominent placement of company logo on the back of our Summer Farm Camp T-shirt
• Opportunity to place promotional materials in camper goodie bags
• Recognition through Horses4Heroes’ communications and community outreach
Funds 20 campers, provides program supplies and care for all camp farm animals.
Benefits include:
• Prominent logo placement on the back of the Summer Farm Camp T-shirt
• Opportunity to place promotional materials in camper goodie bags
• Recognition across Horses4Heroes’ communications and outreach
• A 4' x 6' sponsor banner displayed in The Ranch parking lot during the Summer Farm Camp season
Presenting Sponsors receive the highest level of visibility and recognition, demonstrating their leadership in supporting children, families, and community heroes in Southern Nevada.
This year we are giving our campers two t-shirts per week, one to wear on Monday, one to wear on Friday in a show of Camp Unity. We have been quoted $7/shirt so we are looking at $5000 to print camp shirts this year. If you can donate shirts, please email [email protected]. Our goal is to raise $5000 or have the shirts donated.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!