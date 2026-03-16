Summer Farm Camp Sponsorship

Funds 20 campers, provides program supplies and care for all camp farm animals.

Benefits include:

• Prominent logo placement on the back of the Summer Farm Camp T-shirt

• Opportunity to place promotional materials in camper goodie bags

• Recognition across Horses4Heroes’ communications and outreach

• A 4' x 6' sponsor banner displayed in The Ranch parking lot during the Summer Farm Camp season

Presenting Sponsors receive the highest level of visibility and recognition, demonstrating their leadership in supporting children, families, and community heroes in Southern Nevada.