SUMMER FEST 2025 Vendor Registration

NewBo City Market

1100 3rd St SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401, USA

Small/Established Business Vendor/Exhibitor
$75
Established business with a store front or full-time operation Have 2-7 employees
Start-up Owner
$50
Non-established business or part-time home-based operation Is a single person operating entity with no additional paid employees
Non-Profit Vendor/Exhibitor
$25
A 501 (c)(3) not-for-profit vendor Must show proof of status
Food Vendor
$75
Food Trucks/Trailers/Booths (Food Vendors/Food Trucks must obtain a temporary permit/License.) Food Vendors CAN’T sell any alcoholic beverages. Non-alcoholic ethnic drinks are allowed to sell.
Refundable Damage Deposit (ONLY for FOOD VENDORS)
$200
Each Food vendor is responsible for paying a refundable $200 damage deposit per tent/booth/vendor space, which will guarantee leaving your vendor space in original condition. The refundable deposit will be refunded within a month after event commencement & clearance from the venue authorities.

