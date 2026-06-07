Summer Flocking Frenzy

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Flock your family! Flock your friends! Your $25 donation will result in a 10-flamingo yard flocking at the location of your choice!
Flock your family! Flock your friends! Your $50 donation will result in an upgraded 24-flamingo yard flocking at the location of your choice!
Prevent your yard from being flocked! Your $25 donation provides insurance against an unwanted flocking.
Don't want to wait 24-48 hours? Your donation will ensure an early flamingo departure!
You've been flocked, now you pick who the next unwitting recipient will be! For your $20 donation, we will migrate the flock to the yard of your choice!
You've been flocked, now you pick who the next unwitting recipient will be! For your $40 donation, we will migrate the flock to the yard of your choice!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!