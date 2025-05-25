Give your child the gift of confidence, creativity, and community with a camper ticket to Summer Fridays! This ticket grants one girl full access to all camp sessions, workshops, activities, and guest speaker events designed to spark the entrepreneur within.
Camper Ticket Includes:
Admission to all scheduled camp sessions
Team-building and leadership activities
Business creation workshops
Materials and supplies
Lunch and snacks each session
Certificate of completion
Access to the final pop-up showcase
Recommended for girls entering Grades 6–8 who are ready to explore business ownership, make new friends, and discover their leadership voice in a fun and supportive environment.
Give your child the gift of confidence, creativity, and community with a camper ticket to Summer Fridays! This ticket grants one girl full access to all camp sessions, workshops, activities, and guest speaker events designed to spark the entrepreneur within.
Camper Ticket Includes:
Admission to all scheduled camp sessions
Team-building and leadership activities
Business creation workshops
Materials and supplies
Lunch and snacks each session
Certificate of completion
Access to the final pop-up showcase
Recommended for girls entering Grades 6–8 who are ready to explore business ownership, make new friends, and discover their leadership voice in a fun and supportive environment.
Drop-in Camper
$55
Our Drop-In Ticket allows your child to join us for one day of Summer Fridays, where she’ll experience the excitement of entrepreneurship, teamwork, and inspiration—on a flexible schedule that works for you.
Drop-In Ticket Includes:
One full day of camp participation
Access to all workshops and guest speakers scheduled for that day
Hands-on team activities
All materials and supplies for the day
Lunch and snacks
A glimpse into the world of business, creativity, and leadership
Perfect for girls in Grades 6–8 who want a taste of entrepreneurship, or for families needing a flexible attendance option.
Our Drop-In Ticket allows your child to join us for one day of Summer Fridays, where she’ll experience the excitement of entrepreneurship, teamwork, and inspiration—on a flexible schedule that works for you.
Drop-In Ticket Includes:
One full day of camp participation
Access to all workshops and guest speakers scheduled for that day
Hands-on team activities
All materials and supplies for the day
Lunch and snacks
A glimpse into the world of business, creativity, and leadership
Perfect for girls in Grades 6–8 who want a taste of entrepreneurship, or for families needing a flexible attendance option.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!