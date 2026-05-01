Summer Fun Day!

About this event
Group Day ticket: this ticket is good for 1 day park entrance. Group day is June 15th, 2026.
If you believe you will attend this day please choose this ticket, so I can warn staff as it's a Monday and their slowest day of the week. If you're unable to attend due to sickness or otherwise you may use the ticket another day within the 2026 season
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this ticket is for headcount totals. If you have a child 3 years or younger attending on June 15th, 2026 please add this. YOU WILL NOT RECEIVE A PHYSICAL TICKET.
This ticket is good for 1 person entrance. You may utilize it on any day after June 15th, 2026 during the 2026 season.
Meal voucher Is good for any 1 food purchase with a total value up to $17.
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