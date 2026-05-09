Summer Fun Days

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About this event
Learners will create their own mini movie while learning storytelling, sequencing, and animation basics. 9am-12pm
Learners will create their own mini movie while learning storytelling, sequencing, and animation basics. 9am-12pm
Hands-on building fun with problem-solving and simple engineering concepts. 9am-12pm
Hands-on building fun with problem-solving and simple engineering concepts. 9am-12pm
We will make our own ice cream while exploring measurements and kitchen science. Bring gloves! 9am-12pm
We will make our own ice cream while exploring measurements and kitchen science. Bring gloves! 9am-12pm
Learn beginner hand sewing skills while creating a fun take-home project. 9am-12pm
Learn beginner sewing skills while creating a fun take-home project. 9am-12pm
Build strategy and teamwork skills through fun group games. 9am-12pm
Build strategy and teamwork skills through fun group games. 9am-12pm
We will create a masterpiece through step by step painting then enjoy yummy pizza for lunch. 9am-12pm
We will create a masterpiece through step by step painting then enjoy yummy pizza for lunch. 9am-12pm
We will create a masterpiece through step by step painting then enjoy yummy pizza for lunch. 9am-12pm
Practice problem solving, teamwork, and decision making though guided gameplay and free play all while enjoying some yummy snacks! 9am-12pm BRING YOUR OWN TABLET OR SWITCH
Practice problem solving, teamwork, and decision making though guided gameplay and free play all while enjoying some yummy snacks! 9am-12pm BRING YOUR OWN TABLET OR SWITCH
Practice problem solving, teamwork, and decision making though guided gameplay and free play all while enjoying some yummy snacks! 9am-12pm BRING YOUR OWN TABLET OR SWITCH
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