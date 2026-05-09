New Path Secondary Services

Hosted by

New Path Secondary Services

About this event

Summer Fun Days

7801 White Settlement Rd

White Settlement, TX 76108, USA

Stop Motion Class June 16
$30

Learners will create their own mini movie while learning storytelling, sequencing, and animation basics. 9am-12pm

Stop Motion Class July14
$30

Learners will create their own mini movie while learning storytelling, sequencing, and animation basics. 9am-12pm

Lego Challenges June 10
$30

Hands-on building fun with problem-solving and simple engineering concepts. 9am-12pm

Lego Challenges July 8
$30

Hands-on building fun with problem-solving and simple engineering concepts. 9am-12pm

DIY ice cream June 17
$30

We will make our own ice cream while exploring measurements and kitchen science. Bring gloves! 9am-12pm

DIY ice cream July 15
$30

We will make our own ice cream while exploring measurements and kitchen science. Bring gloves! 9am-12pm

Hand Sewing with Felt June 24
$30

Learn beginner hand sewing skills while creating a fun take-home project. 9am-12pm

Hand Sewing with Felt July 22
$30

Learn beginner sewing skills while creating a fun take-home project. 9am-12pm

Board Games with Friends June 30
$30

Build strategy and teamwork skills through fun group games. 9am-12pm

Board Games with Friends July 28
$30

Build strategy and teamwork skills through fun group games. 9am-12pm

Pizza & Painting June 9
$40

We will create a masterpiece through step by step painting then enjoy yummy pizza for lunch. 9am-12pm

Pizza & Painting July 7
$40

We will create a masterpiece through step by step painting then enjoy yummy pizza for lunch. 9am-12pm

Pizza & Painting July 29
$40

We will create a masterpiece through step by step painting then enjoy yummy pizza for lunch. 9am-12pm

Video Games & Snacks June 23
$30

Practice problem solving, teamwork, and decision making though guided gameplay and free play all while enjoying some yummy snacks! 9am-12pm BRING YOUR OWN TABLET OR SWITCH

Video Games & Snacks July 21
$30

Practice problem solving, teamwork, and decision making though guided gameplay and free play all while enjoying some yummy snacks! 9am-12pm BRING YOUR OWN TABLET OR SWITCH

Video Games & Snacks August 11
$30

Practice problem solving, teamwork, and decision making though guided gameplay and free play all while enjoying some yummy snacks! 9am-12pm BRING YOUR OWN TABLET OR SWITCH

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