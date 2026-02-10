Unchained Foundation

Hosted by

Unchained Foundation

About this event

Summer Gold-Unchained Foundation Annual Gala-2026

270 Bass Pro Dr

Round Rock, TX 78665, USA

General Admission
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

VIP Admission
$150

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.

Table Sponsor
$800

Your bring the party with your friends and family (10 people)

Dance Floor Patron
$1,000

You get to help us pick the music! Get out a strut your moves by being the first one on the dance floor!

Let's Get This Auction Started
$1,500

You may not speak as quick as an auctioneer, but that doesn't matter because you are the sponsor for this part of the event.

Casino Jockey
$1,750

You are the big cheese when you sponsor the casino! All hail you!

Photo Booth Sponsor
$750

Nothing like taking the spotlight as our Photo Booth Sponsor. Say, "Cheesy Costumes!"

Add a donation for Unchained Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!