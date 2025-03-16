Sponsorships for Summer Grooves featuring Kendra Johnson & Friends

Access to the event with VIP reserved seating (table of 4) and a special gift. Food to be purchased separately ($15 minimum purchase).
Summer Grooves Blue & White Sponsor
$500
You will receive access to the event with VIP reserved seating (table of 4), a special gift, and QR Code presence at the event linking to your website.
Summer Grooves Hamptonian Sponsor
$750
You will receive access to the event with VIP reserved seating (table of 4), a special gift, QR Code presence at the event linking to your website, and the opportunity to table at the event and speak to attendees.
Summer Grooves Pirate Scholar Sponsor
$1,000
You will receive access to the event with VIP reserved seating (table of 4), a special gift, QR Code presence at the event linking to your website, the opportunity to table at the event and speak to attendees, and the opportunity to reach alum at a separate future event with a presentation.
