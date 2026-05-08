Red Heart Horse Retirement, Rehab, and Rescue

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Red Heart Horse Retirement, Rehab, and Rescue

About this event

Summer Horse Camp Registration

4580 Roswell Rd

Marietta, GA 30062, USA

Horse Camp Week Donation
$350

Time: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM
📅 Cost: $350 per week
🎗 Fundraiser: Registration is a donation, and a tax receipt is provided
❤️ Proceeds help support our special-needs horses and farm programs
This camp is perfect for children seeking a heartfelt, educational, and unforgettable experience with animals.


Registration and waiver must be completed before camp enrollment can be confirmed. Staff will send the registration forms to you at the provided email address listed here. You are more than welcome to email [email protected] or [email protected] to inquire and to confirm your registration.

May 26-29 & June 29-July 3 Holiday Special Rate
$250

Holidays with Horses special rate applies to these two weeks only.

Add a donation for Red Heart Horse Retirement, Rehab, and Rescue

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!