Summer Horse Camp Registration

Time: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

📅 Cost: $350 per week

🎗 Fundraiser: Registration is a donation, and a tax receipt is provided

❤️ Proceeds help support our special-needs horses and farm programs

This camp is perfect for children seeking a heartfelt, educational, and unforgettable experience with animals.





Registration and waiver must be completed before camp enrollment can be confirmed. Staff will send the registration forms to you at the provided email address listed here. You are more than welcome to email [email protected] or [email protected] to inquire and to confirm your registration.