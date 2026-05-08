Summer Horse Camp Registration

About this event
Time: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM
📅 Cost: $350 per week
🎗 Fundraiser: Registration is a donation, and a tax receipt is provided
❤️ Proceeds help support our special-needs horses and farm programs
This camp is perfect for children seeking a heartfelt, educational, and unforgettable experience with animals.
Registration and waiver must be completed before camp enrollment can be confirmed. Staff will send the registration forms to you at the provided email address listed here. You are more than welcome to email [email protected] or [email protected] to inquire and to confirm your registration.
Holidays with Horses special rate applies to these two weeks only.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!