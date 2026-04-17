Summer Kick-Off Sponsorship

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
* Logo on the back of our Summer Kick-Off T-shirt
* Business Name included in thank you advertising
* Everything included in the Silver Package
* Business mentioned at PTO Meeting
* Business mentioned on Social Media
* Business mentioned in our Weekly School Email
* Everything included in the Gold Package
* Table sponsored by your business
* Our live band will mention your name multiple times during the event
* Everything included in the Platinum Package
* Logo on walk path signs
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!