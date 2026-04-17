Warren H. Wolf Early Childhood Development Center PTO
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Warren H. Wolf Early Childhood Development Center PTO

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Warren H. Wolf Early Childhood Development Center PTO

About this event

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Summer Kick-Off Sponsorship

224 Chambers Brg Rd

Brick Township, NJ 08723, USA

Summer Kick-Off Silver Sponsorship item
Summer Kick-Off Silver Sponsorship
$100

* Logo on the back of our Summer Kick-Off T-shirt

* Business Name included in thank you advertising

Summer Kick-Off Gold Sponsorship item
Summer Kick-Off Gold Sponsorship
$250

* Everything included in the Silver Package

* Business mentioned at PTO Meeting

* Business mentioned on Social Media

* Business mentioned in our Weekly School Email

Summer Kick-Off Platinum Sponsorship item
Summer Kick-Off Platinum Sponsorship
$500

* Everything included in the Gold Package

* Table sponsored by your business

* Our live band will mention your name multiple times during the event

Summer Kick-Off Diamond Sponsorship item
Summer Kick-Off Diamond Sponsorship
$750

* Everything included in the Platinum Package

* Logo on walk path signs

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!