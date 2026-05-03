Summer Kids Club: Ages 10-12

This ASL Kids Club class is designed for students ages 10–12 who are ready to strengthen their communication skills and use American Sign Language more confidently in everyday situations. Students will focus on building longer sentences, asking and answering questions, and developing storytelling abilities while discussing their daily lives and experiences. The class helps students move beyond basic vocabulary by developing more natural communication, self-expression, and confidence through interactive activities and peer interaction. This class is Deaf-led and voiced in both English and Spanish, creating an accessible and welcoming environment for multilingual families.

This ASL Kids Club class is designed for students ages 10–12 who are ready to strengthen their communication skills and use American Sign Language more confidently in everyday situations. Students will focus on building longer sentences, asking and answering questions, and developing storytelling abilities while discussing their daily lives and experiences. The class helps students move beyond basic vocabulary by developing more natural communication, self-expression, and confidence through interactive activities and peer interaction. This class is Deaf-led and voiced in both English and Spanish, creating an accessible and welcoming environment for multilingual families.

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