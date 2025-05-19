Self Care Sunday

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Self Care Sunday

About this event

Summer Kid's Night Out at DREAM

Dream Event Center: C. 20 102

Itzimná, 97100 Mérida, Yuc.

ONE LITTLE (4-14 years)
$30
**Includes:** - Workshops - Food and drinks (crafted drinks for kids) - Music and entertainment - Jumpers and fun activities - Supervision by professional nannies and teen club teens - Ice cream & popcorn
TWO Littles ( 4-14 years)
$52
**Includes:** - Workshops - Food and drinks (crafted drinks for kids) - Music and entertainment - Jumpers and fun activities - Supervision by professional nannies and teen club teens - Ice cream & popcorn
THREE Littles ( 4-14 years)
$78
**Includes:** - Workshops - Food and drinks (crafted drinks for kids) - Music and entertainment - Jumpers and fun activities - Supervision by professional nannies and teen club teens - Ice cream & popcorn
FOUR Littles ( 4-14 years)
$104
**Includes:** - Workshops - Food and drinks (crafted drinks for kids) - Music and entertainment - Jumpers and fun activities - Supervision by professional nannies and teen club teens - Ice cream & popcorn

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