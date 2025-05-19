Summer Kid's Night Out at DREAM

**Includes:**
- Workshops
- Food and drinks (crafted drinks for kids)
- Music and entertainment
- Jumpers and fun activities
- Supervision by professional nannies and teen club teens
- Ice cream & popcorn
**Includes:**
- Workshops
- Food and drinks (crafted drinks for kids)
- Music and entertainment
- Jumpers and fun activities
- Supervision by professional nannies and teen club teens
- Ice cream & popcorn
TWO Littles ( 4-14 years)
$52
**Includes:**
- Workshops
- Food and drinks (crafted drinks for kids)
- Music and entertainment
- Jumpers and fun activities
- Supervision by professional nannies and teen club teens
- Ice cream & popcorn
**Includes:**
- Workshops
- Food and drinks (crafted drinks for kids)
- Music and entertainment
- Jumpers and fun activities
- Supervision by professional nannies and teen club teens
- Ice cream & popcorn
THREE Littles ( 4-14 years)
$78
**Includes:**
- Workshops
- Food and drinks (crafted drinks for kids)
- Music and entertainment
- Jumpers and fun activities
- Supervision by professional nannies and teen club teens
- Ice cream & popcorn
**Includes:**
- Workshops
- Food and drinks (crafted drinks for kids)
- Music and entertainment
- Jumpers and fun activities
- Supervision by professional nannies and teen club teens
- Ice cream & popcorn
FOUR Littles ( 4-14 years)
$104
**Includes:**
- Workshops
- Food and drinks (crafted drinks for kids)
- Music and entertainment
- Jumpers and fun activities
- Supervision by professional nannies and teen club teens
- Ice cream & popcorn
**Includes:**
- Workshops
- Food and drinks (crafted drinks for kids)
- Music and entertainment
- Jumpers and fun activities
- Supervision by professional nannies and teen club teens
- Ice cream & popcorn
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!