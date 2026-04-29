Summer Literacy Program Ages 3-5

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. The free ticket is first come first serve, and you may be excluded admission if capacity has been reached.
Guaranteed Priority entry, a new book, and the second iteration of our famous t-shirt commemorating our second annual literacy event. These sold out last year, and we only order a few extra. Please pre order if you want a guaranteed t-shirt.
$
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