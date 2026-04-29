Hosted by

SARA

About this event

Summer Literacy Program Ages 3-5

105 S Porter St

Winchester, TN 37398, USA

General Admission
Pay what you can

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. The free ticket is first come first serve, and you may be excluded admission if capacity has been reached.

Explorers Pass
$20
Available until Jul 1

Guaranteed Priority entry, a new book, and the second iteration of our famous t-shirt commemorating our second annual literacy event. These sold out last year, and we only order a few extra. Please pre order if you want a guaranteed t-shirt.

Add a donation for SARA

$

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