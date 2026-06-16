Summer Loteria

Join us for an unforgettable evening of fun, fellowship, food, and community at our Summer Lotería Night!

Whether you’re a seasoned Lotería player or joining us for the first time, this event is designed to bring people together for laughter, connection, and exciting prizes while supporting the mission of Ruth’s Redemption Project.

Your Ticket Includes:

🌮 Dinner Meal

🥤 Beverage

🎲 Lotería Game Card

🎁 Opportunities to Win Prizes

🌺 Fun Summer-Themed Atmosphere

💜 Fellowship and Community Connection

Additional Game Cards

🎲 Extra Lotería Cards — $10 Each

Increase your chances to win by purchasing additional game cards!





🎟️ 1 Raffle Ticket — $10

🎟️ 5 Raffle Tickets — $30

Enter for a chance to win exciting raffle prizes while supporting the mission of Ruth’s Redemption Project.

What to Expect:

• Delicious meal included with your ticket purchase

• Multiple rounds of Lotería

• Great prizes and giveaways

• Raffle drawings

• Fun summer-themed atmosphere

• Fellowship, laughter, and community connection

• Supporting women and families in our community

Event Details

📅 Friday, July 17, 2026

⏰ 6:30 PM – 9:00 PM

📍 The Loft Church

4400 S Georgia St

Amarillo, TX 79110

Come ready for a night of fun, food, prizes, and fellowship!

Every ticket purchased helps support the mission of Ruth’s Redemption Project