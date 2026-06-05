Tualatin Chapter NSDAR

Hosted by

Tualatin Chapter NSDAR

About this event

Summer Luncheon

Nicoletta's Table

333 S State St, Lake Oswego, OR 97034

Entree Choice - Verde Salad with Chicken
$37

Grilled chicken, mixed greens, olive tapenade, croutons, roasted

tomatoes, pickled red onions, sherry vinaigrette

Entree Choice - Verde Salad (Vegetarian)
$37

Vegetarian Option: Mixed greens, olive tapenade, croutons, roasted

tomatoes, pickled red onions, sherry vinaigrette. No Chicken.

Entree Choice - Verde Salad with Chicken (Gluten Free)
$37

Gluten Free Option: Grilled chicken, mixed greens, olive tapenade, roasted

tomatoes, pickled red onions, sherry vinaigrette. No Croutons

Roasted Turkey Panini
$37

Shaved turkey breast, provolone, butter lettuce, tomato, basil pesto,

roasted red pepper rouille, on house made focaccia bread

Pasta Primavera (Vegan)
$37

Pasta with asparagus, peas, shallots, zucchini, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, and olive oil.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!