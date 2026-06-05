Summer Luncheon

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333 S State St, Lake Oswego, OR 97034
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, olive tapenade, croutons, roasted
tomatoes, pickled red onions, sherry vinaigrette
Vegetarian Option: Mixed greens, olive tapenade, croutons, roasted
tomatoes, pickled red onions, sherry vinaigrette. No Chicken.
Gluten Free Option: Grilled chicken, mixed greens, olive tapenade, roasted
tomatoes, pickled red onions, sherry vinaigrette. No Croutons
Shaved turkey breast, provolone, butter lettuce, tomato, basil pesto,
roasted red pepper rouille, on house made focaccia bread
Pasta with asparagus, peas, shallots, zucchini, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, and olive oil.
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