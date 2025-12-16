Summer Market Series

Be a vendor at all four events-





Sunday, June 14th, 2026 from 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM at Nixon Park, Hartland, WI





Sunday, July 12th, 2026 from 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM at Nixon Park, Hartland, WI





Saturday, August 22nd, 2026 from 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM on Capitol Dr, Hartland, WI during the Street Dance





Sunday, September 20th, 2026 from 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM at Nixon Park, Hartland, WI