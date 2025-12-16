Summer Market Series

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Sunday, June 14th, 2026 from 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM at Nixon Park, Hartland, WI
Sunday, July 12th, 2026 from 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM at Nixon Park, Hartland, WI
Saturday, August 22nd, 2026 from 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM on Capitol Dr, Hartland, WI during the Street Dance
Sunday, September 20th, 2026 from 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM at Nixon Park, Hartland, WI
Be a vendor at all four events-
Sunday, June 14th, 2026 from 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM at Nixon Park, Hartland, WI
Sunday, July 12th, 2026 from 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM at Nixon Park, Hartland, WI
Saturday, August 22nd, 2026 from 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM on Capitol Dr, Hartland, WI during the Street Dance
Sunday, September 20th, 2026 from 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM at Nixon Park, Hartland, WI
Chamber Member Only- COOP MARKETING SPONSOR (5 spaces) Investment: $300:
Chamber Member Only
Additional Marketing for your business plus:
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