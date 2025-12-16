Hartland Chamber of Commerce

Hosted by

Hartland Chamber of Commerce

About this event

Summer Market Series

Vendor- June 14th only
$50

Sunday, June 14th, 2026 from 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM at Nixon Park, Hartland, WI

Vendor- July 12th only
$50

Sunday, July 12th, 2026 from 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM at Nixon Park, Hartland, WI

Vendor- August 22nd only
$75

Saturday, August 22nd, 2026 from 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM on Capitol Dr, Hartland, WI during the Street Dance

Vendor- September 20th only
$50

Sunday, September 20th, 2026 from 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM at Nixon Park, Hartland, WI

Entire Market Series
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Be a vendor at all four events-


Sunday, June 14th, 2026 from 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM at Nixon Park, Hartland, WI


Sunday, July 12th, 2026 from 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM at Nixon Park, Hartland, WI


Saturday, August 22nd, 2026 from 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM on Capitol Dr, Hartland, WI during the Street Dance


Sunday, September 20th, 2026 from 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM at Nixon Park, Hartland, WI

COOP Marketing Sponsor (includes vendor space) Chamber Membe
$300

Chamber Member Only- COOP MARKETING SPONSOR (5 spaces) Investment: $300:

  1. Logo on all banners, print marketing material
  2. Logo on Chamber website as sponsor with brief description 
  3. Social Media post about business- Copy and image(s) provided by business
  4. One vendor space for all four events.
  5. Pick Vendor Location.
Featured Vendor - Chamber Member Only
$50

Chamber Member Only

Additional Marketing for your business plus:

  1. Featured social media post about business- Copy and image provided by vendor
  2. Listed on the Chamber website as featured vendor with brief description 
  3. Pick Vendor Location

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