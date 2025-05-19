Annual Summer Mixer

It's that wonderful time of year again! This exclusive, members-only event is our heartfelt way of saying thank you for being such a valued part of our Chamber! Ticket sales go directly back into our memberships to allow us the resources to serve you year after year! Let's come together to celebrate our local businesses and our vibrant community, raising a glass to all the opportunities and experiences that the past year has brought us!

It's that wonderful time of year again! This exclusive, members-only event is our heartfelt way of saying thank you for being such a valued part of our Chamber! Ticket sales go directly back into our memberships to allow us the resources to serve you year after year! Let's come together to celebrate our local businesses and our vibrant community, raising a glass to all the opportunities and experiences that the past year has brought us!

More details...