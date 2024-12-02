Footloose - Youth Edition - Summer Musical Theatre Intensive - High School and Middle School

Please complete the entire form & submit. In addition, you will audition in May at the Farr Best Theater (109 N Main St, Mansfield, TX 76063). Students signing up to participate in the tech section do not need to audition. These students will learn lighting design, stage managing, costuming, sound, etc. and will run these aspects of the show. Registration is not complete until PAYMENT is made. Full payment confirms your spot for auditions. Spaces are limited. Camp t-shirt is included. Tickets for the show will be sold separately and available for purchase in the Spring 2025. NO refunds will be given after auditions. Early Bird special ends March 30 and class fees increase to $150.

Please complete the entire form & submit. In addition, you will audition in May at the Farr Best Theater (109 N Main St, Mansfield, TX 76063). Students signing up to participate in the tech section do not need to audition. These students will learn lighting design, stage managing, costuming, sound, etc. and will run these aspects of the show. Registration is not complete until PAYMENT is made. Full payment confirms your spot for auditions. Spaces are limited. Camp t-shirt is included. Tickets for the show will be sold separately and available for purchase in the Spring 2025. NO refunds will be given after auditions. Early Bird special ends March 30 and class fees increase to $150.

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