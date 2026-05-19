Summer Nady 2026 - St. John the Beloved church- النادي الصيفي ٢٠٢٦ بكنيسة ماريوحنا الحبيب بسميرنا

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$125 monthly
From PreK ( 4 Years old ) to 5th Grade
$125 monthly
From PreK ( 4 Years old ) to 5th Grade
$240 for June and July 2026
From PreK ( 4 Years old ) to 5th Grade
Weekly Registration ( 06/02 and 06/04 )
From PreK ( 4 Years old ) to 5th Grade
Weekly Registration ( 06/09 and 06/11 )
From PreK ( 4 Years old ) to 5th Grade
Weekly Registration ( 06/23 and 06/25 )
From PreK ( 4 Years old ) to 5th Grade
Weekly Registration ( 06/30 and 07/02 )
From PreK ( 4 Years old ) to 5th Grade
Weekly Registration ( 07/07 and 07/09 )
From PreK ( 4 Years old ) to 5th Grade
Weekly Registration ( 07/14 and 07/16 )
From PreK ( 4 Years old ) to 5th Grade
Weekly Registration ( 07/21 and 07/23 )
From PreK ( 4 Years old ) to 5th Grade
Weekly Registration ( 07/28 and 07/30 )
From PreK ( 4 Years old ) to 5th Grade
$
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