St John The Beloved Coptic Orthodox Church - Smyrna, TN

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St John The Beloved Coptic Orthodox Church - Smyrna, TN

About this event

Summer Nady 2026 - St. John the Beloved church- النادي الصيفي ٢٠٢٦ بكنيسة ماريوحنا الحبيب بسميرنا

851 Baker Rd

Smyrna, TN 37167, USA

June 2026 Full Month - شهر يونيو ٢٠٢٦ فقط
$125

$125 monthly

From PreK ( 4 Years old ) to 5th Grade

July 2026 Full Month - شهر يوليو ٢٠٢٦ فقط
$125

$125 monthly

From PreK ( 4 Years old ) to 5th Grade

Full Summer ( June and July 2026 ) اشتراك الصيف بالكامل
$240

$240 for June and July 2026

From PreK ( 4 Years old ) to 5th Grade

June Week 1 ONLY - الاسبوع الاول من شهر ٦
$35

Weekly Registration ( 06/02 and 06/04 )

From PreK ( 4 Years old ) to 5th Grade

June Week 2 ONLY - الاسبوع الثاني من شهر ٦
$35

Weekly Registration ( 06/09 and 06/11 )

From PreK ( 4 Years old ) to 5th Grade

June Week 3 ONLY - الاسبوع الثالث من شهر ٦
$35

Weekly Registration ( 06/23 and 06/25 )

From PreK ( 4 Years old ) to 5th Grade

June Week 4 ONLY - الاسبوع الرابع من شهر ٦
$35

Weekly Registration ( 06/30 and 07/02 )

From PreK ( 4 Years old ) to 5th Grade

July Week 1 ONLY - الاسبوع الاول من شهر ٧
$35

Weekly Registration ( 07/07 and 07/09 )

From PreK ( 4 Years old ) to 5th Grade

July Week 2 ONLY الاسبوع الثاني من شهر ٧
$35

Weekly Registration ( 07/14 and 07/16 )

From PreK ( 4 Years old ) to 5th Grade

July Week 3 ONLY - الاسبوع الثالث من شهر ٧
$35

Weekly Registration ( 07/21 and 07/23 )

From PreK ( 4 Years old ) to 5th Grade

July Week 4 ONLY - الاسبوع الرابع من شهر ٧
$35

Weekly Registration ( 07/28 and 07/30 )

From PreK ( 4 Years old ) to 5th Grade

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