Summer Nights Sponsorship

Your support makes this event happen! The stage sponsorship offers all eyes on your brand, as they watch the amazing entertainment, as well as stage shout outs! The most exposure and the best placement is the return on this package.
DEDICATED LARGE LOGO PLACEMENT
✔ Stage Signage
✔ A-frame signs
✔ All printed marketing materials, including:
• Flyers
• Yard signs
• Ads
• District Passport
✔ All digital marketing materials, including:
• Website
• Newsletter
• Facebook
• Instagram
• Ads
• Dedicated shout-outs
AT SUMMER NIGHTS
✔ Premium placement of a double booth (10x10 ft)
✔ Large logo placement on:
• The stage
• A-frame signs
• Printed District Passport (distributed at event)
RESIDUAL EXPOSURE
✔ Follow-up promotion after the event
✔ Post-event shout-outs on social media and newsletter
Maestro Package
$1,000
Your support makes this event happen! This package offers one of the biggest opportunities to reach your audience!
LARGE LOGO PLACEMENT
✔ Blow-up archway facing Sandy Blvd
✔ A-frame signs
✔ All printed marketing materials, including:
• Flyers
• Yard signs
• Ads
• District Passport
✔ All digital marketing materials, including:
• Website
• Newsletter
• Facebook
• Instagram
• Ads
• Dedicated shout-outs
AT SUMMER NIGHTS
✔ Premium placement of a double booth (20x10 ft)
✔ Large logo placement on:
• Blow-up archway
• A-frame signs
• Printed District Passport (distributed at event)
RESIDUAL EXPOSURE
✔ Follow-up promotion after the event
✔ Post-event shout-outs on social media and newsletter
Troupe Package
$500
Troupe Package – $500 (5 Available)
MEDIUM LOGO PLACEMENT
✔ Featured on all printed marketing materials, including:
• Flyers
• Yard signs
• Ads
• District Passport
✔ Included in all digital marketing materials, including:
• Website
• Newsletter
• Facebook
• Instagram
• Ads
AT THE FESTIVAL
✔ 10x10 booth space in a premium location
Acrobat Package
$250
SMALL LOGO PLACEMENT
✔ Featured on all printed marketing materials, including:
• Flyers
• District Passport
✔ Included in all digital marketing materials, including:
• Website
• Newsletter
• Facebook
• Instagram
