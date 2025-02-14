Summer Nights Sponsorship

Your support makes this event happen! The stage sponsorship offers all eyes on your brand, as they watch the amazing entertainment, as well as stage shout outs! The most exposure and the best placement is the return on this package. DEDICATED LARGE LOGO PLACEMENT ✔ Stage Signage ✔ A-frame signs ✔ All printed marketing materials, including: • Flyers • Yard signs • Ads • District Passport ✔ All digital marketing materials, including: • Website • Newsletter • Facebook • Instagram • Ads • Dedicated shout-outs AT SUMMER NIGHTS ✔ Premium placement of a double booth (10x10 ft) ✔ Large logo placement on: • The stage • A-frame signs • Printed District Passport (distributed at event) RESIDUAL EXPOSURE ✔ Follow-up promotion after the event ✔ Post-event shout-outs on social media and newsletter

