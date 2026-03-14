Summer of Innovation 2026 Camps

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Early Drop-Off (8:00 AM): Add $30 per week
Late Pick-Up (5:00 PM): Add $50 per week
Grades K-2: Household products are curiously inspiring: With a splash of food coloring and a teaspoon each of liquid starch and glue, we can concoct an elastic, Slimy glob technically known as a "non-Newtonian fluid. We even make our own bubble gum! Come out and enjoy our hands on and edible course. This is our Tot version, appropriate for grades K-2.
Grades 3-8: Students will build and create various engineering designed projects using LEGO EV3 Robotic Kits. This hands-on class includes coding and critical thinking.
Early Drop-Off (8:00 AM): Add $30 per week
Late Pick-Up (5:00 PM): Add $50 per week
Grades K-2: Students will build and create various engineering designed projects using LEGO SPIKE Robotic Kits. This hands on class includes beginning coding skills.
Grades 3-8: In this exciting hands-on STEM class, students explore the six simple machines that help make work easier: levers, pulleys, wheels and axles, inclined planes, wedges, and screws. Through building challenges, experiments, and teamwork, students discover how simple machines are used in everyday life — from playground equipment to construction sites. Hands on activities where students will learn to use basic construction tools and make projects to take home.
Early Drop-Off (8:00 AM): Add $30 per week
Late Pick-Up (5:00 PM): Add $50 per week
Grades K-2: Do you love Minecraft? This class is sure to be a creeper! Students will explore Minecraft themed crafts, coding, and more.
Grades 3-8: Get ready to design, build, and test in this high-energy STEAM camp! In STEAM Battle Bots & Projectile Tech, students combine robotics, engineering, physics, and creative problem-solving to build their own mini battle bots and explore the science behind safe projectile motion. This camp will include Nerf and Lego activities.
Early Drop-Off (8:00 AM): Add $30 per week
Late Pick-Up (5:00 PM): Add $50 per week
Grades K-2: In this hands-on STEM class, students explore the science of forces and motion using the LEGO® BricQ Motion building system. Through exciting build-and-test challenges, students investigate how pushes and pulls, balance, friction, and energy affect movement — all without screens or devices.
Grades 3-8: Hop into the pilot seat, learn the basics of aviation; take the controls and get ready to learn the basics behind flight. We will build airplanes and learn using actual flight simulators. Our new and upgraded virtual reality experience is heart stopping, fun, and excitement. This non-stop action is great for students that love video games and science. We will also be exploring, building, and launching rockets during this take flight course.
Early Drop-Off (8:00 AM): Add $30 per week
Late Pick-Up (5:00 PM): Add $50 per week
Grades K-2: In this fun and engaging class, kindergarten students will explore the exciting world of aviation — the science of how people and things fly! Young learners will discover different types of aircraft such as airplanes, helicopters, and hot air balloons. Through hands-on activities, stories, crafts, and simple experiments, students will learn basic concepts like lift, movement, weather, and the parts of an airplane.
Grades 3-8: Get ready to blast off into the cosmos! In our Mission to Mars class, budding astronauts and scientists will explore the wonders of space travel and the Red Planet. Through hands-on activities and engaging experiments, we’ll tackle the challenges of a Mars mission and learn what it takes to survive and thrive on another world! Includes working through both of our escape rooms. Take home books will also be included in this series.
Early Drop-Off (8:00 AM): Add $30 per week
Late Pick-Up (5:00 PM): Add $50 per week
Grades K-2: Students embark on a Pokémon training journey including building with Legos, stem themed Pokémon projects, and 3D printing. Come on in, we gotta catch em all!!
Grades 3-8: In this hands-on STEM class, students explore how the Earth works and how engineers solve real-world environmental challenges. Through experiments, design projects, and teamwork, students learn about ecosystems, pollution, renewable energy, conservation, and sustainable solutions.
Early Drop-Off (8:00 AM): Add $30 per week
Late Pick-Up (5:00 PM): Add $50 per week
Grades K-2: Students will build and create various engineering designed projects using LEGO SPIKE Robotic Kits. This hands-on class includes beginning coding skills.
Grades 3-8: Do you enjoy making things? Are you into crafting? Join us for a fun and creative Make & Take class where you’ll get hands-on experience with sewing, 3D printing, slime, and more! Whether you're a beginner or an experienced steamstress, this class is perfect for you.
Early Drop-Off (8:00 AM): Add $30 per week
Late Pick-Up (5:00 PM): Add $50 per week
Grades K-2: Discover and explore how animals and aircrafts have a lot in common. Investigate animals that can fly and how they have similar features to aircraft. Hands on and project based includes integrated bird tracking and use of Cornell Lab of Ornithology materials.
Grades 3-8: This introductory program illustrates aviation and physical sciences principles. This program uses lightweight and simple drone products that are child-safe, affordable, and forgiving for young pilots.
Early Drop-Off (8:00 AM): Add $30 per week
Late Pick-Up (5:00 PM): Add $50 per week
Grades K-2: Household products are curiously inspiring: With a splash of food coloring and a teaspoon each of liquid starch and glue, we can concoct an elastic, Slimy glob technically known as a "non-Newtonian fluid. We even make our own bubble gum! Come out and enjoy our hands on and edible course. This is our Tot version, appropriate for grades K-2.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!