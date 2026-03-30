Summer of Smiles- Family Night Fundraiser

About this event
Includes entry for one adult.
Includes entry for one child. (Ages 2-17, under 2 is free.)
Includes entry for two adults and all children currently living in your home. (You must be a current caregiver, registered with The Fostering Foundation.)
This option is designed to make it easy for foster families to attend and be part of this special night together. We are so grateful for the role you play in the lives of children in care, and we can’t wait to celebrate alongside you.
Make a meaningful impact while partnering with us to support children in care.
This sponsorship includes:
✨ Your business logo featured on event advertising materials
✨ Recognition on the big screen throughout the event
✨ Eight (8) event tickets for you and your guests
✨ The opportunity to stand alongside a mission that is creating real, lasting impact in our community.
Your sponsorship directly helps provide summer scholarships, family events, and experiences that bring joy, connection, and hope to children in care.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!