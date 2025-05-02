Lady Hustle Fastpitch
closed
SUMMER ONLY PLAYERS 2025 - Vanderbeek 14u Team Fees
addExtraDonation
$
Deposit (1st Payment)
$750
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
Due immediately upon acceptance of the team.
Due immediately upon acceptance of the team.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
May 2025 Payment - SUMMER ONLY PLAYERS
$1,075
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
Due 30th of each month. After the 3rd late day, there is a $35 late fee.
Due 30th of each month. After the 3rd late day, there is a $35 late fee.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
June 2025 Payment - SUMMER ONLY PLAYERS
$1,075
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
Due 30th of each month. After the 3rd late day, there is a $35 late fee.
Due 30th of each month. After the 3rd late day, there is a $35 late fee.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Late Fee
$35
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
Late fee if paid 3 or more days late.
Late fee if paid 3 or more days late.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout