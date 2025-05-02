closed

SUMMER ONLY PLAYERS 2025 - Vanderbeek 14u Team Fees

addExtraDonation

$

Deposit (1st Payment)
$750

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

Due immediately upon acceptance of the team.
May 2025 Payment - SUMMER ONLY PLAYERS
$1,075

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

Due 30th of each month. After the 3rd late day, there is a $35 late fee.
June 2025 Payment - SUMMER ONLY PLAYERS
$1,075

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

Due 30th of each month. After the 3rd late day, there is a $35 late fee.
Late Fee
$35

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

Late fee if paid 3 or more days late.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing