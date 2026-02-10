Orton-Gillingham of Minnesota

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Orton-Gillingham of Minnesota

About this event

Summer 2026 Orton Gillingham Intro Reading Camp Pre-registration

Online

Student Reading Camp - 9am
$150

One-on-one tutoring opportunities with educators in training under direct supervision of a fully certified OG Practitioner.


This class will run from 9:00am to 9:50am CST from July 13 - 24, 2026 with no class on Friday, July 17.








Student Reading Camp - 10am
$150

One-on-one tutoring opportunities with educators in training under direct supervision of a fully certified OG Practitioner.


This class will run from 10:00am to 10:50am CST from July 13 - 24, 2026 with no class on Friday, July 17.


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