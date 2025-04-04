Summer Player Fees

Choose this option if you would like to break the 850 into two payments. You will have to come back to this form to make the second payment. All fees must be paid prior to June 1. Does not include jerseys (At checkout change donation amount to 0)

Choose this option if you would like to break the 850 into two payments. You will have to come back to this form to make the second payment. All fees must be paid prior to June 1. Does not include jerseys (At checkout change donation amount to 0)

seeMoreDetailsMobile