2ND ANNUAL SUMMER POLO SOIRÉE

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Your Exclusive Polo Experience Includes:
***PLEASE NOTE: When checking out, our new ticket platform, Zeffy, requests a contribution FOR THEIR BENEFIT that defaults to percentage higher than standard ticketing services - you are encouraged to adjust this to a number you are comfortable with or forego it altogether. Friendship Center will not receive any portion of the additional contribution but we will receive 100% of your sponsorship or ticket purchase.
CHOOSE 8 OPTIONS
Example: 3x2 event tickets, VIP table, shoutout at event,
recognition on event signage, newsletter feature,
individualized social media post
***PLEASE NOTE: When checking out, our new ticket platform, Zeffy, requests a contribution FOR THEIR BENEFIT that defaults to percentage higher than standard ticketing services - you are encouraged to adjust this to a number you are comfortable with or forego it altogether. Friendship Center will not receive any portion of the additional contribution but we will receive 100% of your sponsorship or ticket purchase.
CHOOSE 6 OPTIONS
Example: 2x2 event tickets, shoutout at
event, recognition on event signage, VIP
table, newsletter feature
***PLEASE NOTE: When checking out, our new ticket platform, Zeffy, requests a contribution FOR THEIR BENEFIT that defaults to percentage higher than standard ticketing services - you are encouraged to adjust this to a number you are comfortable with or forego it altogether. Friendship Center will not receive any portion of the additional contribution but we will receive 100% of your sponsorship or ticket purchase.
CHOOSE 4 OPTIONS
Example: 2x2 event tickets,
individualized social media post,
recognition on event signage
***PLEASE NOTE: When checking out, our new ticket platform, Zeffy, requests a contribution FOR THEIR BENEFIT that defaults to percentage higher than standard ticketing services - you are encouraged to adjust this to a number you are comfortable with or forego it altogether. Friendship Center will not receive any portion of the additional contribution but we will receive 100% of your sponsorship or ticket purchase.
CHOOSE 3 OPTIONS
Example: 2 event tickets, 10% off ticket
prices for all clients & customers,
recognition on event signage
*a maximum of 2 tickets can be claimed with this sponsorship
***PLEASE NOTE: When checking out, our new ticket platform, Zeffy, requests a contribution FOR THEIR BENEFIT that defaults to percentage higher than standard ticketing services - you are encouraged to adjust this to a number you are comfortable with or forego it altogether. Friendship Center will not receive any portion of the additional contribution but we will receive 100% of your sponsorship or ticket purchase.
CHOOSE 2 OPTIONS
Example: 2 event tickets, individualized
social media post
*a maximum of 2 tickets can be claimed with this sponsorship
***PLEASE NOTE: When checking out, our new ticket platform, Zeffy, requests a contribution FOR THEIR BENEFIT that defaults to percentage higher than standard ticketing services - you are encouraged to adjust this to a number you are comfortable with or forego it altogether. Friendship Center will not receive any portion of the additional contribution but we will receive 100% of your sponsorship or ticket purchase.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!