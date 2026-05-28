Friendship Adult Day Care Center

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Friendship Adult Day Care Center

About this event

2ND ANNUAL SUMMER POLO SOIRÉE

3300 Via Real

Carpinteria, CA 93013, USA

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Summer Polo Soirée Individual Ticket
$300

Your Exclusive Polo Experience Includes:

  • VIP access to our deluxe, reserved, Mountain Tent
  • A captivating Polo 101 session brought to you by Claudia Uretz
  • An open bar, including fine wine, domestic & imported beers, and a signature cocktail
  • A gourmet appetizer and dessert buffet
  • A riveting polo match
  • The chance to win valuable prizes at the silent auction
  • The incredible opportunity to support a Montecito located nonprofit, providing daytime care for seniors living with dementia- Friendship Center

***PLEASE NOTE: When checking out, our new ticket platform, Zeffy, requests a contribution FOR THEIR BENEFIT that defaults to percentage higher than standard ticketing services -  you are encouraged to adjust this to a number you are comfortable with or forego it altogether. Friendship Center will not receive any portion of the additional contribution but we will receive 100% of your sponsorship or ticket purchase.

GRAND CHAMPION SPONSOR
$10,000

CHOOSE 8 OPTIONS

Example: 3x2 event tickets, VIP table, shoutout at event,

recognition on event signage, newsletter feature,

individualized social media post


***PLEASE NOTE: When checking out, our new ticket platform, Zeffy, requests a contribution FOR THEIR BENEFIT that defaults to percentage higher than standard ticketing services -  you are encouraged to adjust this to a number you are comfortable with or forego it altogether. Friendship Center will not receive any portion of the additional contribution but we will receive 100% of your sponsorship or ticket purchase.

GOLD CUP SPONSOR
$5,000

CHOOSE 6 OPTIONS

Example: 2x2 event tickets, shoutout at

event, recognition on event signage, VIP

table, newsletter feature


***PLEASE NOTE: When checking out, our new ticket platform, Zeffy, requests a contribution FOR THEIR BENEFIT that defaults to percentage higher than standard ticketing services -  you are encouraged to adjust this to a number you are comfortable with or forego it altogether. Friendship Center will not receive any portion of the additional contribution but we will receive 100% of your sponsorship or ticket purchase.

EQUESTRIAN SPONSOR
$2,500

CHOOSE 4 OPTIONS

Example: 2x2 event tickets,

individualized social media post,

recognition on event signage


***PLEASE NOTE: When checking out, our new ticket platform, Zeffy, requests a contribution FOR THEIR BENEFIT that defaults to percentage higher than standard ticketing services -  you are encouraged to adjust this to a number you are comfortable with or forego it altogether. Friendship Center will not receive any portion of the additional contribution but we will receive 100% of your sponsorship or ticket purchase.

MALLET SPONSOR
$1,000

CHOOSE 3 OPTIONS

Example: 2 event tickets, 10% off ticket

prices for all clients & customers,

recognition on event signage

*a maximum of 2 tickets can be claimed with this sponsorship


***PLEASE NOTE: When checking out, our new ticket platform, Zeffy, requests a contribution FOR THEIR BENEFIT that defaults to percentage higher than standard ticketing services -  you are encouraged to adjust this to a number you are comfortable with or forego it altogether. Friendship Center will not receive any portion of the additional contribution but we will receive 100% of your sponsorship or ticket purchase.

CHUCKER SPONSOR
$750

CHOOSE 2 OPTIONS

Example: 2 event tickets, individualized

social media post

*a maximum of 2 tickets can be claimed with this sponsorship


***PLEASE NOTE: When checking out, our new ticket platform, Zeffy, requests a contribution FOR THEIR BENEFIT that defaults to percentage higher than standard ticketing services -  you are encouraged to adjust this to a number you are comfortable with or forego it altogether. Friendship Center will not receive any portion of the additional contribution but we will receive 100% of your sponsorship or ticket purchase.

Add a donation for Friendship Adult Day Care Center

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!